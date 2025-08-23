Nico Iamaleava Has ‘NFL Tools’ To Lead UCLA This Season
Despite coming into the 2025 college football season as one of the most talked-about names in the sport, UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava tends to be underrated in national media circles.
Chip Patterson, CBS Sports college football insider and co-host of the Cover 3 Podcast, however, thinks Iamaleava will be the reason the Bruins can win up to eight games this season.
"I'm going to be going over 5.5 [wins] here," Patterson said of UCLA's projected win total. "I am buying the narrative that this team that did get so much better throughout the season, and now added a player with first-round NFL Draft tools. ... Look at the size difference in the quarterbacks we talked to [at Big Ten Media Days]. There are some quarterbacks that are large, and there are some quarterbacks that are not.
"And Nico is on the large end. He had his hands on his knees, and those things were, like, enveloping- I think he could wrap his full hand around my thigh, I'm pretty sure. He's got all the tools. First-round NFL Draft, there's a reason why he's got that, why he was a five-star player coming out of high school. You add that to a team that went 5-7 a year ago, I think that they can get that extra win."
Iamaleava's Ranking Among All CFB Players
The Tennessee transfer quarterback made waves in the college football landscape when he left the Vols after a NIL dispute and made his way back to Southern California to be Westwood's main guy. That being said, Iamaleava is finding himself in conversations no Bruin has been in for a few seasons.
On3's Clark Brooks released a list of the Top 100 players in college football ahead of the season, and Iamaleava made the list, which is headlined by the likes of Caleb Downs, Dylan Stewart and Jeremiah Smith.
Brooks listed Iamaleava as the 86th-ranked player in the nation, and the 10th-ranked quarterback behind John Mateer, Cade Klubnik and Carson Beck, just to name a few.
Despite regularly being underrated as a team, UCLA and Iamaleava have some expectations ahead of them this season. Following a quality redshirt freshman season with the Vols, natural progression and a fresh start are among the many signs pointing towards Iamaleava having a stellar year in Westwood.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.