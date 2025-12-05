Grading the Bruins’ Running Back Room After the 2025 Season

Definitely not the greatest season on the ground for the Bruins, however, some of these grades may surprise you.

There wasn't a single Bruins running back who had over 500 yards this season. It was actually Nico Iamaleava who led UCLA in rushing this season with 505. The lack of a rushing game really hurt the Bruins offensively, but that can't be pinned on these players individually, as there are many factors involved.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When reading through these grades, it is important to note that all the running backs faced an issue of inconsistent touches. Anthony Woods is the best example of that, as he would start the season with the most touches, but it would dwindle as the season progressed.

Woods earns an "A-" because he was a very effective runner for the Bruins with the limited touches he had. His 4.7 YPC was not a result of long runs, but relatively consistent medium rushes for five or six yards. It is a real shame that he did not get more touches; it would have been good.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

His receiving was also a huge factor in why he is the highest-rated back on this list. Woods would've had a great season if it weren't for such a crowded backfield.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Javin Wright (0) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The second-highest grade on this list, and for good reason, too. Jalen Berger was the leading rusher for the Bruins behind Iamaleava. This really could have been an excellent season for Berger if he were the primary back for the Bruins. However, the touches were stretched very thin throughout the season.

He earns a "B+" because of how high his ceiling is compared to the others. If it weren't for career lows for all of the Bruins' backs, he would have been graded more harshly. However, Berger really showed how diverse his playstyle is, especially in the game versus his old team, Michigan State.

UCLA's Jaivian Thomas, right, scores a touchdown on a run as Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like the others, Jaivian Thomas did not have a real shot at consistent touches during the season. During UCLA's short win streak, Thomas was the primary back for the Bruins; however, he did not do much with it.

He earns a "C-" because of how little he did with the opportunities he got, which were not many to his credit. He had 70 fewer rushing yards compared to Berger with the same number of carries. Again, to his credit, he never had the opportunity to be that workhorse for the Bruins consistently.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel watches a play against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season wasn’t particularly strong on the ground. The grades here are definitely inflated, but when you compare the backs to each other, they make sense. The hope now is that Bob Chesney can find a way to revitalize the running back room next season.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.