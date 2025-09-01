Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 1 Performance
It was an all-around blunder for the UCLA Bruins (0-1) in their catastrophic 43-10 Week 1 loss to Utah. So much so that Nico Iamaleava's subpar Westwood debut may have been overshadowed.
Iamaleava finished the night completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.
The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.
However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.
Iamaleava's debut was nothing to ride home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.
I grade Iamaleava's Week 1 performance against Utah a C.
UCLA Week 1 Game Recap
The offseason hype may have been just that after DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins were outclassed by the Utah Utes to open the season, 43-10.
The Bruins' defense had no answer for Kyle Whittingham's offense, led by New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier. The Utes finished with 492 total yards, scoring four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
Dampier was unstoppable, finishing with 205 passing yards on 21-of-25 passing completions for two touchdowns, adding 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Nico Iamaleava, on the other hand, struggled in his Bruins debut. The Tennessee transfer finished his long-awaited first game passing for just 136 yards on 11-22 passing, for just one touchdown and an interception.
