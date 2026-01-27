Mick Cronin Shares Secret to UCLA’s Improved Defense

The UCLA Bruins have started to turn up the temperature defensively, and it’s been key to their mid-season turnaround.

After UCLA was embarrassed on the road against Ohio State, falling 86-74 in a poor defensive effort, the Bruins have put together two of their best defensive performances of the season.

UCLA allowed just 67 points to #4 Purdue on their way to a 69-67 upset, forcing the Boilermakers to shoot just 26 percent from three-point range, and turn the ball over 8 times. They then followed that up with another strong defensive performance in their 71-64 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. UCLA forced Northwestern to shoot under 40 percent from the floor, and just 30 percent from three-point range to go along with 9 turnovers.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Public notice

After the Ohio State loss, head coach Mick Cronin publicly called out the Bruins’ defensive effort, citing his displeasure with their attempts to guard the Buckeyes. Now, Cronin is changing his tune, giving his team credit for its recent defensive performances.

“If you don’t give up layups and dunks, you’ve got a chance to stop people,” Cronin said. “However you accomplish that. I obviously get asked a lot for advice, and everybody’s got different personnel, so we’ve been trying to adjust defensively how we do things.”

“We have some weaknesses that we have to hide,” he added. “Everybody has them.”

Their recent uptick in defensive pressure has helped the Bruins improve their record to 14-6, and 6-3 in Big Ten play. After starting the season ranked inside the top 25 in the AP Poll, the Bruins have since slipped from that mountain top, and still aren’t receiving votes in the latest poll despite their upset win over Purdue last week.

Additionally, UCLA has been able to withstand the absence of Skyy Clark, who has been out for the last several games due to injury. Clark is averaging 13 points per game on the season as one of UCLA’s top scoring options. Nonetheless, UCLA has been able to withstand his absence, and should become even better upon his return from injury.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry

Trent Perry has stepped in nicely for Clark since he went down. In the time that Clark has missed, Perry is averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from three-point range, essentially replacing the production left behind by Clark’s absence.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives past Northwestern Wildcats forward Tyler Kropp (1) for a basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .