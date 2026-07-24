JMU Offensive Transfers Expected To Make Impact for UCLA

Led by running back Wayne Knight, six transfers from James Madison to UCLA should make an impact for the Bruins in 2026. In addition to Knight, interior offensive linemen Riley Robell and Carter Sweazie, tackle JD Dean, tight end Josh Phifer, and wide receiver Landon Ellis transferred from James Madison to UCLA.

Expect Knight to be the centerpiece of the UCLA offense in 2026. Knight was one of the best and most productive RBs nationally in 2025. Led by Knight, James Madison finished sixth nationally, averaging 241.5 rushing yards per game in 2025 as the Dukes earned a College Football Playoff berth.

● RB Spotlight ●



Wayne Knight



JMU ➡️ UCLA



• Knight was one of the top RBs in #CFB last season and getting him to follow over from JMU was a massive win by Coach Chesney. Last season Knight rushed for 1,373 yards 9 Touchdowns averaging 6.6 yards per carry and caught 40… pic.twitter.com/llG6lVsjzf — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 29, 2026

Rebuilding the UCLA Offensive Line

Robell is projected to be the UCLA starting center, and Sweazie is expected to start for the Bruins at right guard in 2026. The 2025 season was a breakout one for Robell at James Madison, as he played in 13 games with 11 starts at right guard. Robell is the 417th transfer and 25th IOL in the 2026 class as ranked by 247Sports.

Sweazie played in 34 games for James Madison in the past three seasons with 23 starts at left guard. That included playing in and starting in all 14 games in 2025. Robell and Sweazie provide UCLA with experienced OL who played at a high level. Offensive line coach Chris Smith, along with head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison, moved to UCLA.

BREAKING: James Madison transfer TE Josh Phifer has committed to UCLA, @SWiltfong_ reports🐻https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/0x8tJK4qah — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

Varying Levels of Impact

Dean is not currently listed on the three-deep UCLA depth chart. Projected as the starting tight end for UCLA in 2026, Phifer had four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown for James Madison in 2025. Phifer ranked third among JMU TEs in receptions and receiving yards and tied for second in TDs.

Ellis was second on James Madison to Knight in receptions in 2025 with 36, led the Dukes with 624 receiving yards, and tied for the team lead with five TD receptions. UCLA will be the third program for Ellis in as many years after he played in the Football Championship Subdivision in 2023 and 2024.

Transfer WR Landon Ellis speaks with the media about his first conversation with Nico. #4sup pic.twitter.com/D2UAGpKCv6 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 17, 2026

James Madison Influence

UCLA cannot be successful this season without the James Madison transfers producing. Several key James Madison transfers will also start on defense for UCLA in 2026. Ten assistant coaches moving with Chesney from James Madison to UCLA should ensure a successful transition for transfers who played for the Dukes in the past year or two.