Bob Chesney Sparks UCLA's Best Recruiting Class Since 2018

UCLA is trending toward signing its first top-20 class since 2018 in its first full recruiting cycle under Bob Chesney.

The 2027 UCLA class currently ranks 19th in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. UCLA also signed the 19th-ranked class in 2018, led by 4-star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

5-star athlete JuJu Johnson leads the 2027 UCLA class, which also includes seven 4-star commits and 15 3-stars. The 2018 UCLA class signed 10 4-star prospects and 17 3-stars. UCLA finished with a losing record in the first three seasons with the 2018 class.

Setting UCLA Football Program Culture

UCLA turned its fortunes around by winning 25 games and losing 13 in the final three seasons of the Chip Kelly regime from 2021 through 2023. The Bruins won eight games and lost 16 in the past two seasons. The 2027 class is critical for Chesney as he looks to set his culture in the program.

UCLA currently has the sixth-best 2027 class in the Big 10. In order, Oregon, Ohio State, Nebraska, USC, and Michigan are ahead of UCLA. The 2027 class is setting the foundation for UCLA to compete for a College Football Playoff berth and potentially earn a spot in the Big 10 Championship Game.

i think UCLA will have the biggest year-over-year win improvement in the Big Ten in 2026, but what's the ceiling for the Bruins in Year 1 with Bob Chesney? pic.twitter.com/cL66KaOMH4 — Chip Patterson (@Chip_Patterson) July 13, 2026

Bob Chesney Impact

Chesney has methodically moved up from Division III to a Power Five head-coaching job with UCLA. Each stop allowed Chesney to move up one level as a head coach. In 16 seasons as a college head coach, Chesney has always had a winning record.

Chesney also made an immediate impact as a recruiter in the transfer portal. UCLA signed the 25th-best transfer class in 2026. The Bruins signed 41 transfers, led by 4-star prospects linebacker Sammy Omosigho from Oklahoma and wide receiver Aidan Mizell from Florida.

#UCLA 🏈 spring practice: Michigan transfer WR Semaj Morgan is impressing.



Connected with QB Nico Iamaleava on go route down the sideline. Skied above DB DJ Barksdale to make the catch. — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) April 14, 2026

What Chesney Elevating Recruiting Means for the Future

Beyond the rankings, the 2027 UCLA recruiting class indicates a shift in how the program operates. Chesney and his staff have prioritized building a strong, cohesive roster that aligns with their culture and systems, while utilizing the UCLA name and location to gain commitments from and sign elite prospects.

Chesney and his staff have successfully secured commitments from local prospects. Thirteen of the 23 2027 UCLA commitments are from California. The other 2027 commitments are from Connecticut, Colorado, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Chesney and his staff are proving the ability to recruit locally and nationally to improve the UCLA roster.