UCLA to Host Blue-Chip 2027 Quarterback for Spring Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle is heating up, and as spring approaches, prospects across the country are narrowing down their decisions and scheduling visits with some of their top schools.

Over the past few weeks, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have made significant progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star quarterback who is set to take an unofficial visit with the Bruins later this month.

4-Star 2027 Quarterback Schedules UCLA Spring Visit

Back in January, UCLA on SI reported that the Bruins had offered Blake Roskopf, a four-star quarterback from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. Since then, Chesney and company have continued to make progress with the young signal-caller, establishing themselves as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Roskopf is one of several 2027 quarterbacks the Bruins are targeting, alongside players like four-star Dane Weber and three-star Brody Rudnicki.

Heading into the spring, 247Sports’ Tom Loy reported that Roskopf has started scheduling unofficial visits with some of his top schools, including a trip to Westwood on March 12.

In addition to his trip with UCLA, Roskopf will visit UNC on March 2, Washington on March 7, Oregon on March 9, and Stanford on March 10. He is also reportedly planning additional visits to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Although UCLA entered Roskopf’s recruitment relatively late, getting him on campus in Westwood for a spring visit should help the Bruins strengthen their relationship with him and gain ground on the other schools pursuing him.

Roskopf is a highly coveted prospect coming off a strong junior season at Desert Edge, where he recorded 2,815 yards, 37 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He would be a fantastic addition to the Bruins’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 137 overall player nationally, the No. 14 quarterback, and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona.

As of now, there isn’t a clear frontrunner in Roskopf’s recruitment, but schools will undoubtedly begin to separate themselves in the race for the four-star quarterback after his spring visits.

While the Bruins will face competition from several programs for Roskopf, a strong visit will likely cement UCLA’s status as one of the top contenders in his recruitment and potentially position them as an official visit candidate with him down the line.

If UCLA can continue making progress with Roskopf in the coming months and impress him during his March 12 visit, there’s a strong chance the Bruins will be well-positioned to compete for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

