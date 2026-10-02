One Major Advantage This UCLA Basketball Roster Has

The Bruins have a very talented roster as Mick Cronin heads into his eighth year leading UCLA basketball, and it shows promise in many ways.

The Bruins will return their core nucleus: Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker, all of whom should start this season. In addition, the Bruins added electric former Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty, an explosive player who will give this Bruins offense a major punch in the backcourt.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will also welcome international talent Nikola Kusturica, a Serbian star who may be the team's biggest addition this offseason. Auburn transfer Filip Jovic will also be an important piece of the puzzle, as it seems he’ll assume the role of sixth man.

This Roster’s Biggest Strength

When you look at UCLA's roster, its versatility stands out. They have a lot of positional fluidity, as many of the starters can play multiple positions very effectively. It seems that in the starting lineup, the only player who will likely stay at one spot on the floor all season will be Xavier Booker , as he is the tallest player on a team that lacks size, with everyone else in the frontcourt being 6’9” or shorter.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filip Jovic has the fluidity and flexibility to fill in as both a power forward and a center, being a valuable chess piece in the frontcourt for Mick Cronin to work with. There has been buzz around Jovic so far, and his versatility is no doubt a big part of it.

Backcourt Flexibility

Nikola Kusturica will likely play small forward, but his elite passing could let him move into a ball-handler role if the situation calls for it.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) celebrates after a play against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry will likely be the point guard to start the season, but with several talented backcourt options, Mick Cronin can use both Perry and Jaylen Petty in a role that involves distributing the basketball. Petty had experience as a point guard behind Christian Anderson at Texas Tech last season, something that could come in handy down the stretch.

The depth portion of the team is no different. International prospect Gunars Grinvalds, freshman Joe Philon , Butler transfer Azavier Robinson, and returning guard Eric Freeny all offer flexibility to come in various places on the court and make a difference this season. It seems Mick Cronin has plenty of options for just about every spot on the floor this season, which is a big plus.