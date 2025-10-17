UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Maryland Terrapins
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.
It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.
Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at Maryland statistically, including some key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through six games this season, Maryland is averaging 30.2 points per game, scoring 181 points on 20 total touchdowns.
Offense
The Terps have 113 total first downs on the season (32 rushing, 71 passing and 10 by penalty). They are 34-for-89 (38.20%) on 3rd down and 4-for-10 (40.00%) on 4th down.
Through the air, they have completed 143 of 232 passing attempts for 1,531 yards, good for 6.6 yards per pass and 255.2 yards per game. Maryland has thrown 10 passing touchdowns and two interceptions.
From the ground, Maryland has 596 rushing yards on 173 rushing attempts, good for 3.4 yards per rush and 99.3 rushing yards per game. Terrapins' backs have run into the end zone seven times this season.
Overall, Maryland is averaging 354.5 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, Malik Washington:
Washington has thrown for 1,506 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions on 62.3% completion percentage. He has been sacked two times and holds a season quarterback rating of 133.0.
RB, DeJuan Williams:
Williams is Maryland's leading rusher. He's rushed for 245 yards on 69 carries, for two touchdowns. The Terps don't run as much as previous UCLA opponents despite having a staunch offensive line.
WR, Shaleak Knotts:
Knotts leads the way as the Terrapins' leading receiver. He has 367 yards on 23 receptions, good for an average of 16.0 yards per reception. He's caught half of Washington's touchdowns, hauling in five on the season. Knotts will be a key figure in UCLA's gameplan.
LB, Daniel Wingate:
Wingate is Maryland's leading statistical defender, posting 56 total tackles (36 solo and 20 assisted) on the young season. He's also gotten to the quarterback for a sack, has a pass deflection, and a 20-yard interception returned for a touchdown against FAU.
