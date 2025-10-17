All Bruins

UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Maryland Terrapins

Let's break down Maryland's stats going into their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to throw from the pocket as offensive lineman Michael Hershey (61) and offensive lineman Amory Hills (77) block during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to throw from the pocket as offensive lineman Michael Hershey (61) and offensive lineman Amory Hills (77) block during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.

It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.

Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at Maryland statistically, including some key statistical leaders.

Team Statistics

Scoring

Through six games this season, Maryland is averaging 30.2 points per game, scoring 181 points on 20 total touchdowns.

Offense

The Terps have 113 total first downs on the season (32 rushing, 71 passing and 10 by penalty). They are 34-for-89 (38.20%) on 3rd down and 4-for-10 (40.00%) on 4th down.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7)] rushes during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Through the air, they have completed 143 of 232 passing attempts for 1,531 yards, good for 6.6 yards per pass and 255.2 yards per game. Maryland has thrown 10 passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

From the ground, Maryland has 596 rushing yards on 173 rushing attempts, good for 3.4 yards per rush and 99.3 rushing yards per game. Terrapins' backs have run into the end zone seven times this season.

Overall, Maryland is averaging 354.5 offensive yards per game.

Player Statistics

QB, Malik Washington:

Washington has thrown for 1,506 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions on 62.3% completion percentage. He has been sacked two times and holds a season quarterback rating of 133.0.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to throw from the pocket during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

RB, DeJuan Williams:

Williams is Maryland's leading rusher. He's rushed for 245 yards on 69 carries, for two touchdowns. The Terps don't run as much as previous UCLA opponents despite having a staunch offensive line.

ucl
Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) is dropped for a loss by Washington Huskies edge Deshawn Lynch (41) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

WR, Shaleak Knotts:

Knotts leads the way as the Terrapins' leading receiver. He has 367 yards on 23 receptions, good for an average of 16.0 yards per reception. He's caught half of Washington's touchdowns, hauling in five on the season. Knotts will be a key figure in UCLA's gameplan.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Shaleak Knotts (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

LB, Daniel Wingate:

Wingate is Maryland's leading statistical defender, posting 56 total tackles (36 solo and 20 assisted) on the young season. He's also gotten to the quarterback for a sack, has a pass deflection, and a 20-yard interception returned for a touchdown against FAU.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) intercepts a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.