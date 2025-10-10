UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Michigan State Spartans
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) are coming off one of the biggest wins of the college football season, a 42-37 upset over then-7th-ranked Penn State. Up next: Michigan State (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten), which is on the heels of two straight losses.
Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at the Spartans statistically, including their key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through four games this season, Michigan State is averaging 34.0 points per game, scoring 170 points on 22 total touchdowns.
Offense
The Spartans have 101 total first downs on the season (40 rushing, 47 passing and 14 by penalty). They are 22-for-60 (36.67%) on 3rd down and 7-for-11 (63.64%) on 4th down.
Through the air, they have completed 86 of 135 passing attempts for 1,037 yards, good for 7.7 yards per pass and 207.4 yards per game. Michigan State has thrown 10 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.
From the ground, Michigan State has 700 rushing yards on 180 rushing attempts, good for 3.8 yards per rush and 140.0 rushing yards per game. Nittany Lions' backs have run into the end zone 11 times this season.
Overall, Michigan State is averaging 347.7 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, Aidan Chiles:
Chiles has thrown for 953 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on 63.2% completion percentage. He has been sacked 14 times and holds a season quarterback rating of 146.2.
RB, Makhi Frazier:
Frazier is Michigan State's leading rusher. He's rushed for 325 yards on 75 carries, for two touchdowns. Chiles is right behind Frazier from a rushing standpoint, running for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
WR, Omari Kelly:
Kelly leads the way as the Spartans' leading receiver. He has 326 yards on 22 receptions, good for an average of 14.8 yards per reception. However, he's only caught one touchdown on the season. His wideout teammate, Nick Marsh, has 22 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
LB, Jordan Hall:
The Spartans have a dog at linebacker. Hall leads the team with 38 total tackles (21 solo) and has two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble through five games. The Bruins faced a great linebacker last week, Penn State's Amare Campbell, but the offense mostly made him useless.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.