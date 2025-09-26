All Bruins

UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Northwestern Wildcats

Let's break down Northwestern's stats going into their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday.

Connor Moreno

Sep 5, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) celebrates his touchdown against the Western Illinois Leathernecks with offensive lineman Anthony Birsa (64) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially entering the Tim Skipper era against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) for the battle of one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

Before we get into our weekly matchup previews, let's take a look at the Wildcats statistically, including key statistical leaders.

Team Statistics

Scoring

Through three games this season, Northwestern is averaging 19.5 points per game, scoring 59 points on seven total touchdowns.

Offense

The Wildcats have 58 total first downs on the season (29 rushing, 25 passing, four by penalty). They are 16-for-39 (41.03%) on 3rd down and 3-for-7 (42.86%) on 4th down.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Drew Wagner (19) catches a pass as Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'Eem Offord (14) defends during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

From the ground, Northwestern has 535 rushing yards on 105 rushing attempts, good for 5.1 yards per rush and 178.3 rushing yards per game. Wildcats backs have run into the end zone four times this season.

Through the air, they have completed 51 of 87 passing attempts for 541 yards, good for 6.2 yards per pass and 180.3 yards per game. Northwestern has thrown three passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

Overall, Northwestern is averaging 358.7 offensive yards per game.

Player Statistics

QB, Preston Stone:

Stone has thrown for 541 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions on 59.3% completion percentage. He has been sacked six times and holds a season quarterback rating of 109.7.

Sep 5, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) throws the ball against the Western Illinois Leathernecks during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

RB, Caleb Komolafe:

Komolafe has risen to be Northwestern's leading rusher after losing Camp Porter for the season due to injury. He's rushed for 150 yards on 36 carries, for just one touchdown. No other Wildcats rusher has more than one touchdown this year.

WR, Griffin Wilde:

Wilde is Northwestern's leading receiver and someone UCLA's secondary needs to keep an eye on. He has 213 receiving yards on 15 receptions (14.2 average), but hasn't been found in the endzone yet.

LB, Mac Uihlein

Eck has been Northwestern's most impactful statistical defender. He has 21 tackles (15 solo, 6 assisted) and two interceptions this year.

Sep 5, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) intercepts a pass against the Western Illinois Leathernecks during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

