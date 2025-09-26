UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Northwestern Wildcats
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially entering the Tim Skipper era against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) for the battle of one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.
Before we get into our weekly matchup previews, let's take a look at the Wildcats statistically, including key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through three games this season, Northwestern is averaging 19.5 points per game, scoring 59 points on seven total touchdowns.
Offense
The Wildcats have 58 total first downs on the season (29 rushing, 25 passing, four by penalty). They are 16-for-39 (41.03%) on 3rd down and 3-for-7 (42.86%) on 4th down.
From the ground, Northwestern has 535 rushing yards on 105 rushing attempts, good for 5.1 yards per rush and 178.3 rushing yards per game. Wildcats backs have run into the end zone four times this season.
Through the air, they have completed 51 of 87 passing attempts for 541 yards, good for 6.2 yards per pass and 180.3 yards per game. Northwestern has thrown three passing touchdowns and six interceptions.
Overall, Northwestern is averaging 358.7 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, Preston Stone:
Stone has thrown for 541 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions on 59.3% completion percentage. He has been sacked six times and holds a season quarterback rating of 109.7.
RB, Caleb Komolafe:
Komolafe has risen to be Northwestern's leading rusher after losing Camp Porter for the season due to injury. He's rushed for 150 yards on 36 carries, for just one touchdown. No other Wildcats rusher has more than one touchdown this year.
WR, Griffin Wilde:
Wilde is Northwestern's leading receiver and someone UCLA's secondary needs to keep an eye on. He has 213 receiving yards on 15 receptions (14.2 average), but hasn't been found in the endzone yet.
LB, Mac Uihlein
Eck has been Northwestern's most impactful statistical defender. He has 21 tackles (15 solo, 6 assisted) and two interceptions this year.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.