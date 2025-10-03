UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Penn State Nittany Lions
The UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) need a win more than any team in college football, but that hill will be a steep climb as they take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at the Nittany Lions statistically, including their key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through four games this season, Penn State is averaging 42.0 points per game, scoring 168 points on 20 total touchdowns.
Offense
The Nittany Lions have 88 total first downs on the season (44 rushing, 43 passing and just one by penalty). They are 20-for-51 (39.22%) on 3rd down and 8-for-11 (72.73%) on 4th down.
Through the air, they have completed 79 of 124 passing attempts for 868 yards, good for 7.0 yards per pass and 217.0 yards per game. Penn State has thrown seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions.
From the ground, Penn State has 720 rushing yards on 140 rushing attempts, good for 5.1 yards per rush and 180.0 rushing yards per game. Nittany Lions' backs have run into the end zone 10 times this season.
Overall, Penn State is averaging 397.0 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, Drew Allar:
Allar has thrown for 763 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions on 62.8% completion percentage. He has been sacked five times and holds a season quarterback rating of 133.5.
RB, Kaytron Allen:
Allen is Penn State's leading rusher, sharing a backfield with Nicholas Singleton. He's rushed for 327 yards on 46 carries, for four touchdowns. Penn's two-headed monster in the backfield may have a field day against a Bruins defense that has struggled to stop the run all season.
RB, Nicholas Singleton:
We usually add the team's leading receiver, but Singleton has been just as good as Allen out of the backfield. He's rushed for 200 yards on 52 carries for five touchdowns. Allen averages 7.1 yards per rush and Singleton puts up just 3.8, but they are still equally as dominant.
LB, Amare Campbell:
Rojas has been PSU's most productive defender statistically. He leads the team with 37 total tackles on the season, 24 of which are solo. He also has a sack for five yards. Campbell, along with plenty other Nittany Lions defenders, are going to be causing havoc against UCLA's middling offense.
