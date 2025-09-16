All Bruins

Another UCLA Opponent Makes New AP Top 25

Yet another Bruins opponent joins the fray of the top teams in the nation after Week 3.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
UCLA's 2025 season is nearly lost as a 35-10 Week 3 loss to New Mexico resulted in the dismissal of head coach DeShaun Foster.

In the meantime, former Fresno State interim head coach and current Bruins special assistant to the head coach, Tim Skipper, will be stepping in as the search for Foster's replacement commences.

Skipper has experience leading teams. As interim for the Bulldogs last season, he led them to a 7-7 record, which included a bowl game win. However, UCLA's season outlook looks grim.

Ahead of the start of conference play, finishing the season 0-12 is entirely realistic as yet another remaining opponent joined the exclusive AP Top 25 after Week 3.

With that being said, let's check out where UCLA's opponents rank in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) lines up during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (No Change)

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.

16. Utah Utes (Up 4)

Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) during the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UCLA's Week 1 blunder against Utah continues to hurt less and less. The Utes are a strong team, and the voters share the same opinion.

19. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 3)

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) throws a pass prior to the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.

25. USC Trojans (First Placement)

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A long weather delay didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth being among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue.

Others Receiving Votes

34. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9 Votes)

Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.

39. UNLV Rebels (2 Votes)

The Bruin almost had UNLV in their Week 2 matchup. Call it an optimistic way of viewing one of UCLA's three devastating losses, but maybe the Rebels are just that good. At least two voters think so.

