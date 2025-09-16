Another UCLA Opponent Makes New AP Top 25
UCLA's 2025 season is nearly lost as a 35-10 Week 3 loss to New Mexico resulted in the dismissal of head coach DeShaun Foster.
In the meantime, former Fresno State interim head coach and current Bruins special assistant to the head coach, Tim Skipper, will be stepping in as the search for Foster's replacement commences.
Skipper has experience leading teams. As interim for the Bulldogs last season, he led them to a 7-7 record, which included a bowl game win. However, UCLA's season outlook looks grim.
Ahead of the start of conference play, finishing the season 0-12 is entirely realistic as yet another remaining opponent joined the exclusive AP Top 25 after Week 3.
With that being said, let's check out where UCLA's opponents rank in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (No Change)
The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
16. Utah Utes (Up 4)
UCLA's Week 1 blunder against Utah continues to hurt less and less. The Utes are a strong team, and the voters share the same opinion.
19. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 3)
The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.
25. USC Trojans (First Placement)
A long weather delay didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth being among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue.
Others Receiving Votes
34. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9 Votes)
Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.
39. UNLV Rebels (2 Votes)
The Bruin almost had UNLV in their Week 2 matchup. Call it an optimistic way of viewing one of UCLA's three devastating losses, but maybe the Rebels are just that good. At least two voters think so.
