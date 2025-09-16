How UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Did in Week 3
UCLA's 2025 season is nearly lost as a 35-10 Week 3 loss to New Mexico resulted in the dismissal of head coach DeShaun Foster.
In the meantime, former Fresno State interim head coach and current Bruins special assistant to the head coach, Tim Skipper, will be stepping in as the search for Foster's replacement commences.
Skipper has experience leading teams. As interim for the Bulldogs last season, he led them to a 7-7 record, which included a bowl game win. However, UCLA's season outlook looks grim. Ahead of the start of conference play, finishing the season 0-12 is entirely realistic.
With that being said, let's go through how each of the Bruins' remaining opponents did in Week 3.
Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Spartans continued their undefeated start to the season with a 41-24 win over Youngstown State. It's unlikely that streak will continue, though, as Michigan State takes on No. 25 USC this week.
Maryland Terrapins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Maryland is yet another undefeated UCLA opponent through three weeks, coming out of the weekend with a 44-17 win over FCS Towson. The Terrapins have a test coming up, with matchups against Nebraska, Washington and Nebraska before facing the Bruins.
Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.
Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington.
Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Huskies had a bye in Week 3 and don't open conference play until Week 5 against Ohio State. Washington takes on Washington State this week with the hopes of entering conference play undefeated.
USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
A long weather delay didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue.
