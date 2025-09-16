All Bruins

How UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Did in Week 3

Week 3 was a calamity for the Bruins. Let's check on their remaining opponents.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
UCLA's 2025 season is nearly lost as a 35-10 Week 3 loss to New Mexico resulted in the dismissal of head coach DeShaun Foster.

In the meantime, former Fresno State interim head coach and current Bruins special assistant to the head coach, Tim Skipper, will be stepping in as the search for Foster's replacement commences.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Skipper has experience leading teams. As interim for the Bulldogs last season, he led them to a 7-7 record, which included a bowl game win. However, UCLA's season outlook looks grim. Ahead of the start of conference play, finishing the season 0-12 is entirely realistic.

With that being said, let's go through how each of the Bruins' remaining opponents did in Week 3.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Ashton Porter (29) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle during the third quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.

Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith reacts to a play in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Spartans continued their undefeated start to the season with a 41-24 win over Youngstown State. It's unlikely that streak will continue, though, as Michigan State takes on No. 25 USC this week.

Maryland Terrapins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Iverson Howard (24) looks for running room after catching a pass in the second half against the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Maryland is yet another undefeated UCLA opponent through three weeks, coming out of the weekend with a 44-17 win over FCS Towson. The Terrapins have a test coming up, with matchups against Nebraska, Washington and Nebraska before facing the Bruins.

Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Cortez Mills Jr. (19) runs for a touchdown against Houston Christian Huskies cornerback Jaden King (17) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson (12) runs into Ohio Bobcats safety Jalen Thomeson (22) and linebacker Cameron Hollobaugh (24) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington.

Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Huskies had a bye in Week 3 and don't open conference play until Week 5 against Ohio State. Washington takes on Washington State this week with the hopes of entering conference play undefeated.

USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A long weather delay didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue.

