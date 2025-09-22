How UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Did in Week 4
The fallout from Week 3's loss to New Mexico took the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) back to training camp in Week 4's bye, as interim head coach Tim Skipper quipped.
"We're going to reset," said Skipper, Foster's former special assistant, during Wednesday's media availability. "We're going to completely reset. We are in training camp right now. We're not going to dwell on the past, we're not going to dream about the future, we're going to worry about right now.
"So we're in training camp right, and then once we finish this week off and we get done with training camp, we're going to get into Week 1 of the season. That's how our mindset is. We've got to move on from all the sadness and things that are going on. We have to get ready to play a game. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, we understand that."
With that being said, let's go through how each of the Bruins' remaining opponents did in Week 4.
Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten): BYE
The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): BYE
The No. 3 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
Michigan State Spartans (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)
Michigan State had a forgettable Big Ten conference opener, losing 45-31 to the No. 25 USC Trojans. The Spartans don't play UCLA for another few weeks, but they still currently have an 82.3% chance to win the matchup, according to ESPN Analytics.
Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Maryland was one of the biggest stories of the weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by Saturday's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.
Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Indiana had another statement win in Week 4, taking down the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini 63-10 to move up to the No. 11 in the country. UCLA now has four remaining opponents in the AP Top 25, three of them being within the top 11.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)
Opponent losses came few and far between for UCLA in nonconference play, but they are ramping up as Big Ten play commences. Nebraska dropped yet another game against a ranked opponent, losing 30-27 to No. 21-ranked Michigan.
Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): BYE
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.
Washington Huskies (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
The Huskies concluded nonconference play with a 59-24 shellacking over the rival Washington State Cougars. Jedd Fisch and Washington are looking like yet another opponent that was projected worse than the Bruins going into the season that may easily handle UCLA when they match up later in the season.
USC Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Southern California moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the nation after flexing its offensive explosion against the Michigan State Spartans, coming out with a 45-31 victory. The Trojans mark the fourth ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.