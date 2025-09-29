All Bruins

How UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Did in Week 5

UCLA had another brutal week, but let's see how its remaining opponents did.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Week 5 of college football was yet another brutal result for the UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten), and it's about to get a lot darker as a 0-12 finish is more likely for the Bruins now than before their 17-14 loss to Northwestern.

Just as we do every week, let's take a look at how UCLA's remaining opponents did in their Week 5 contests.

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

The Nittany Lions were outmatched against their first ranked opponent, dropping 30-24 in overtime to the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks. The loss pushed Penn State down from No. 3 in the nation to No. 7. Nonetheless, the Bruins will still have their hands full in the Rose Bowl.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison breaks into the end zone for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State Spartans (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): BYE

Michigan State had a bye in Week 4. The week prior, the Spartans were handled by No. 25-ranked USC, 45-31. The Bruins go on the road in East Lansing to take on MSU at 9 a.m. PT, yet another traveling obstacle UCLA has to tackle.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) moves in against Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): BYE

The Terrapins had a bye this week, but were one of the biggest stories of last weekend, opening up conference play with a dominant 27-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins entered the season below the Bruins in many Big Ten power rankings, but an undefeated nonconference slate followed up by last week's win marks yet another projected UCLA loss in Week 8.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins players celebrate following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

The Indiana Hoosiers keep rising as one of the nation's best teams, narrowly defeating Iowa and rising from No. 11 to No. 8 in the country. The Bruins now have three remaining opponents in the top 10 of AP's updated Top 25 college football polls.

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten): BYE

Nebraska had a bye this week but is coming off a loss to Michigan, who was ranked 21st going into the game. The Cornhuskers take on the Bruins later in the season, but they take on Michigan State this week.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) and wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) celebrate after a call against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

The top team in the nation remains undefeated after Ohio State took down Washington, 24-6, to open up its Big Ten conference play. The Bukeyes are showing no sign of slowing down, matching up against Minnesota this week before taking on No. 22 Illinois afterwards.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs past Washington Huskies edge Zach Durfee (5) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

The Huskies opened up conference play against No. 1-ranked Ohio State and were bested 24-6. It's a bit of a reach, but Washington is one of UCLA's easiest remaining opponents, but is still given an 86.5% chance to defeat the Bruins when they match up in Week 13.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. (53) reaches for Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) during the NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

A potential bright side of Week 5 for UCLA? The Trojans lost and were kicked out of the Top 25. In a No. 21 vs. No. 23 matchup against Illinois, USC lost 34-32 on a game-winning field goal. Surely, the Trojans will recover from this loss and may even be ranked again at the end of the season when they clash with the Bruins.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.