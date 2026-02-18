How Each UCLA Starter Performed in Humiliating Loss

The Bruins would fall 82–59 against Michigan State, a terrible loss that sums up all of UCLA's struggles this season.

Outside of a few outlier performances, the Bruins played poorly across the board. A game like this forces you to question whether UCLA truly has what it takes to make a tournament run this season. Here’s how each UCLA starter performed against Michigan State.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This might have been Trent Perry’s final game as UCLA’s starting guard. He showed flashes of dominance at times, but it still wasn’t enough to make the game competitive. Skyy Clark outplayed him, and that will likely factor into how the lineup is set for the next game.

For this reason, he earns a B. Before this game, he had been a very efficient shooter, but going 2-of-7 in a matchup like this is telling of the kind of player Trent Perry is right now. While he’s still young and has a lot to prove, Skyy Clark looks like the guard UCLA will ride with moving forward.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past the Michigan State Spartans defense during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent was a major disappointment in this one. On top of his inefficient shooting — he went just 3-of-11 — his four turnovers helped Michigan State blow the game open. If Dent can’t clean these issues up, UCLA will be in serious trouble down the stretch.

He earns a D because there was simply nothing in this performance to justify anything higher. While his five rebounds might suggest otherwise, his poor shooting and turnovers completely overshadow any positives. UCLA needs to see more from Dent — and soon.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr . turned in another dud. He scored just three points and took only two shots in 20 minutes. His rebounding has completely disappeared, a stark drop-off from the 7.5 boards he was averaging just a few weeks ago. He’s the heart and soul of UCLA’s frontcourt, and when he plays like this, the Bruins are going to lose.

He earns an F here. While that might seem harsh, a three-point outing in 20 minutes is simply not what UCLA needs. If he can’t pick things up moving forward, the Bruins will be in a very bad spot by the time the tournament starts.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) battles Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) for a first half rebound at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau was easily the lone bright spot in UCLA’s starting five. His 22 points on 50% shooting showed he was one of the few Bruins intent on competing. His six rebounds were also crucial in any effort to keep the game respectable. All in all, a strong outing.

For this reason, he earns an A. Bilodeau has proven to be the one constant in UCLA’s success this season. If he can build on this performance, UCLA has a real shot at making the tournament — but that hinges on how the rest of the starters respond to a night like this.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, celebrates after making a 3-pointer against UCLA as the Bruins Xavier Booker, right, looks on during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Booker was a non-factor in this one. In 25 minutes, he finished with just two points and two rebounds. In a homecoming game, you have to expect more. Given the circumstances, this level of production is simply unacceptable.

Jamerson’s ejection at the hands of Cronin might actually buy him more time as UCLA’s starting center. While he’s far from an ideal option, he remains the only realistic one moving forward. Even so, he earns an F here, as this performance simply was not up to par.

