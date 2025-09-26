How UCLA Interim HC Is Addressing Bruins’ Discipline Issues
One of the biggest issues on the field for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) through the season has been penalties and discipline.
Through three games, the Bruins have been penalized 30 times for 275 yards. That's good for an average of 91 yards given up per game, most of them coming in their last two games against New Mexico and UNLV.
With discipline being one of the biggest problems in the three games under DeShaun Foster this season, interim head coach Tim Skipper laid out how he's addressing that problem moving forward.
"The pre-snap [penalties], that's us," Skipper said in his guest appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "That is us. We control it. The only person you can look at is us. So those are the ones that we have really concentrated on. To speak to the credit of the players, it's been good out at practice. We haven't had any issues like that.
"But I think the other thing is, when they happen, something needs to happen. It's not OK to say, 'Oh, shucks. I jumped.' No. Your legs are going to feel this one. You're going to go run around the goalpost or something so that you don't do it again. So, I think you need to have some kind of punishment in line that the whole team sees it, and you have to talk about it."
The Bruins will ultimately be tested against Northwestern, one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, to see if these two weeks have been productive under Skipper.
Skipper Analyzes Northwestern Matchup
kipper spoke with the media on Wednesday and gave his Northwestern scouting report ahead of Saturday's clash. He lauded the Wildcats' defense and ability to run the ball on offense. Here's what he said:
"Very fundamentally sound team, very disciplined. Defensively. their D line is really good. They're well coached. They're going to play shell defense. They're going to make you beat yourself. I mean, they keep everything in front of you, sound tackling. I mean, they're a good sound ball squad on defense.
"On offense, you know, they're going to try to pound the rock. They have very good backs. O line does a great job. We're going to have to be very physical on defense. We have to be gap sound. We have to be smart. And then when they do throw it, we got to stay sticky in the coverages. In special teams, I think it's going to be the ultimate battle. I think we're both good on special teams, and whoever wins that battle might decide who wins the game."
