Kickoff Time Set for UCLA’s Rose Bowl Clash vs. Penn State
The Tim Skipper era is officially starting for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten), and a huge test at home awaits after they open up conference play on the road against Northwestern.
CBS announced the kickoff time for UCLA's Rose Bowl clash against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 6.
The game time for the Bruins' matchup against Penn State in Pasadena is set for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised nationally on CBS.
Going into the season, UCLA's matchup against the Nittany Lions was a penciled-in loss. Well, that loss may as well be written in pen, considering how catastrophic a season the Bruins have had thus far. On the bright side? The Rose Bowl may finally see increased attendance numbers for one of the top teams in college football.
AP Top 25 Shakeup: UCLA Opponents Rising Quickly
The fallout from Week 3's loss to New Mexico took the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) back to training camp in Week 4's bye, as interim head coach Tim Skipper quipped.
But while the Bruins are resetting, their remaining opponents in the season schedule are only getting better. Four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents are ranked in the updated AP Top 25 -- three of them being within the top 11.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 1)
The No. 3 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
11. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 8)
Indiana had a statement win in Week 4, taking down the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini 63-10 to move up to the No. 11 in the country. UCLA now has four remaining opponents in the AP Top 25, three of them being within the top 11.
21. USC Trojans (Up 4)
Southern California moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the nation after flexing its offensive explosion against the Michigan State Spartans, coming out with a 45-31 victory. The Trojans mark the fourth ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.