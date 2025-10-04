LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Hosting No. 7 Penn State
The UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) need a win perhaps more than any school in college football.
Winless through four games and three coaches down, Westwood is unraveling, but interim head coach Tim Skipper is still trying to rally the troops ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a loss to Oregon.
Live updates as the game is happening are below:
1st Quarter | UCLA 10 - 0 Penn State
07:22 -- Mateen Bhaghani hits a 24-yard field goal after seven plays and 40 yards. UCLA up 10-0.
10:25 -- UCLA attempts a surprise onside kick and recovers.
10:32 -- UCLA scores on an 11-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava to Kwazi Gilmer after a 10-play, 75-yard drive over 4:34. Extra point good, UCLA up 7-0.
15:00 -- UCLA won the toss and elected to receive
Injury Report:
OUT:
- Nico Davillier
- Pierce Clarkson
QUESTIONABLE:
- Carter Shaw
- Anthony Jones
- Grant Buckey
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Saturday, Oct. 4
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: CBS
Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 161 or 201
