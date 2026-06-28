Players Who Will Define Mick Cronin's Next Chapter at UCLA

UCLA head men's basketball coach Mick Cronin has been an overall successful college head coach throughout his career, rising from a high school and power conference assistant to head coach at Murray State and Cincinnati, and now entering his eighth year as the boss at UCLA.



Cronin has led the Bruins to over 160 wins (94 in conference play), multiple Sweet 16s, and a Final Four that snapped a 13-year drought in 2021. However, UCLA failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and has been eliminated in the second round each of the last two seasons, putting immense pressure on the Bruins and Cronin to succeed in 2026.



Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because we're so far removed from their last deep run in the NCAA Tournament, it really seems that Cronin's tenure can be separated into two chapters. There's his first four seasons in which UCLA missed the tournament, made their run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, then lost in back-to-back Sweet 16s. Then there's the last three, including another missed tournament and the previously mentioned second-round exits.



Therefore, it seems that Cronin is entering a defining season in his career as he looks to prove he's the guy who can get the job done and get the Bruins back to what fans have come to expect from the UCLA program. Whether he succeeds or not depends on these players.



C/F Xavier Booker



Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

We start with one of the most polarizing players on the roster. Booker has superstar potential and a unique skill set, but, as we've covered frequently, he has yet to make a true difference at the collegiate level. As a former top-five and five-star recruit, his career has been disappointing, although he's had moments of brilliance.



Cronin decided to take on the big man as a transfer rejuvenation project last offseason, and Booker started to show signs of progress toward the end of the year. If he continues on his current trajectory, he'll finish his career as an overall solid player, and with the losses from last year's roster, Cronin and UCLA need him to get as close to his potential as possible.



G Trent Perry



Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Much is expected of Perry this season because of the outburst he had when thrust into the starting lineup for an injured Skyy Clark last season. However, he's taking on a different role as the go-to guy in 2026-27, whereas he had some experienced teammates in the backcourt to help him out during that time last season.



Perry is ultimately responsible for how well he adjusts and plays in the new role, which won't be too different now that a couple of transfer point guards have joined the program. However, his future successes and failures in a Bruin uniform can also be seen as a reflection on Cronin and the UCLA coaching staff.



G Jaylen Petty/G Azavier Robinson



Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Petty and Robinson are the two transfer point guards UCLA added to the team this offseason, and as such, they'll be critical components of the future of the program. Both had impressive freshman seasons in 2025-26 and are formerly highly-rated high school recruits, so they have high potential but also may not be around for long if things go well.



Petty projects as the starting point guard, and his style and scoring ability should take pressure off of Perry, while Robinson seems likely to come off the bench after finishing last season with an injury, unless the Bruins need a spark or decide to go with a three-guard lineup.



Jan 17, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Either way, how these two fit in with the team this season and in the future may help dictate Cronin's future with the program. After all, it was ultimately his decision to add them, and he's the one who has final say on the roster. That means he has to own its successes and failures as his own.



F Joe Philon



Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the highest-rated recruit in UCLA's three-man freshman class , Philon is a huge part of UCLA's future. In the current landscape of college sports, you never truly know how long a player will stick around, and Cronin and Philon's futures may be tied together.



It's on Cronin, as long as he is coaching Philon, to help him develop into a good college player and reach the potential he has as a highly-rated high school recruit, and the best way to do that is to put him in situations to succeed. If Cronin pushes the right buttons, this could be the recipe for the success both guys need.



NEWS: 4⭐️ Joe Philon has committed to UCLA, his agents @LifeSportsAgncy tell @Rivals.



The 6-8 forward is the No. 56 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/1wVTMhszGc pic.twitter.com/I77GThhqBG — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 21, 2026

But if he's unable to develop Philon, one or both guys may be out the door when all is said and done. Even if they still have a good relationship, players often commit to programs because of the coach, and Philon may want to play elsewhere if Cronin is no longer in charge in Westwood at any point in his college career.



