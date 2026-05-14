Mick Cronin Enters Make or Break Year at UCLA

Mick Cronin is entering his eighth season as UCLA's head coach, and after last year's disappointing performance, his job security is becoming a legitimate question.

Entering last season, the Bruins were ranked 12th in the country in the preseason AP Poll. They were never able to meet those expectations, finishing the year well short of where the program anticipated being.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Poor Development?

Cronin's ability to attract talent to UCLA has not been the issue. The concern is what happens once those players arrive on campus. One of the more notable transfer portal additions was Donovan Dent, who was expected to step in as the Bruins' primary scoring option. Dent did not live up to that billing in his one season at UCLA.

As a junior at New Mexico, he averaged over 20 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. While the Big Ten is a significantly tougher conference than the Mountain West, his production dropped sharply, as he shot just 40 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range as a Bruin.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then there is the case of Aday Mara. Mara went on to have a spectacular season at Michigan, helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship and positioning himself as a potential top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. Mara was viewed as a developmental prospect when he arrived from Spain, which makes his departure and subsequent rise elsewhere a difficult look for the program, regardless of the circumstances.

Should Mick Cronin Be on the Hot Seat?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The short answer is yes. Cronin had genuine success early in his tenure at UCLA, highlighted by a remarkable run during the COVID season that took the Bruins to the Final Four. They came within one shot of reaching the National Championship game, with Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs ending their run in one of the most memorable moments in recent tournament history.

Over the last three seasons, however, the program has stalled. UCLA has made the tournament twice in that span but has not finished a season ranked after entering the year ranked in the top 25.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Cronin also made more headlines off the court than on it last season. An altercation with a reporter generated negative attention and reflected poorly on the program at a time when results on the floor were already under scrutiny.

To his credit, the team responded well down the stretch, closing the regular season on a 6-2 run, advancing to the semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament, and picking up a first-round victory over USF in March Madness. It was not enough to fully quiet the criticism, but it showed the group was capable of competing when it mattered.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season is a defining one for Cronin. UCLA is not expected to enter the year as a top-25 program, which raises the stakes considerably. If Cronin cannot guide the Bruins back into the national rankings and make a meaningful run in March, the questions surrounding his future in Westwood will only grow louder.