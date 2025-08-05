UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA's Ranked Opponents
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at which of UCLA's 2025 opponents were ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll.
It's that time of the season when the top-25 polls are coming out, and teams are ranked. On Monday, the first preseason Coaches Poll came out and UCLA has a few opponents in the top-25.
Of the three opponents on the Bruins' schedule that are ranked in the top-25, two of them are in the top three and all three are within the top-20. That being said, let's take a look at where UCLA's opponents rank and how they shape up ahead of the season according to On3 Sports' Nick Kosko.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes - vs UCLA, Week 12
"Can Ohio State win back to back national titles? They’re ranked in the preseason polls with a narrative that yes, they could do so.
"Ryan Day can coach freely now that he has that elusive first title. Stars like WR Jeremiah Smith and DB Caleb Downs lead this group. TBD on new quarterback Julian Sayin or Lincoln Keinholz to continue the trend of high level play under center."
3. Penn State Nittany Lions - at UCLA, Week 6
"Penn State is running it back, similar to what Big Ten foe Ohio State did last season. Drew Allar leads the charge at QB and is aided by RBs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
"On defense, Dani Dennis-Sutton headlines an elite defensive unit, as they’ll collectively replace Abdul Carter. The Nittany Lions are on the short list of national title contenders."
19. Indiana Hoosiers - vs UCLA, Week 9
According to ESPN's football power index (FPI), Indiana is expected to be a formidable team in the Big Ten this season, winning a projected 8.1 wins (5.2 in the Big Ten), being the 23rd-ranked team in college football.
Now, let's take a look at Bruins' opponents that didn't crack the top-25, but received votes:
29. USC Trojans - vs UCLA, Week 14
According to ESPN's football power index, USC is going to be a slightly worse team than it was last season, winning a projected 7.2 games (5.2 in the Big Ten), being the 30th-ranked team in college football.
30. Utah Utes - at UCLA, Week 1
According to ESPN's football power index, Utah is expected to be a good team this year, winning a projected 7.9 games and being the 31st-ranked team heading into the season.
39. Nebraska Cornhuskers - at UCLA, Week 11
According to ESPN's football power index, Nebraska is expected to be a meddling team in the Big Ten this year, winning a projected 7.5 wins (4.8 in the Big Ten), being the 34th-ranked team in college football.
41. Washington Huskies - at UCLA, Week 13
According to ESPN's football power index, Washington is expected to be around the same level team as the Bruins this season, winning a projected 6.3 games (3.8 in the Big Ten), being the 39th-ranked team in college football.
47. UNLV Rebels - vs UCLA, Week 2
According to ESPN's football power index (FPI), UNLV is expected to be a decent team in the Mountain West Conference this year, winning a projected 7.8 games, being the 75th-ranked team in college football.
The Bruins have their work cut out for them this season.
