UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 4-Star Recruitment Updates
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at the four-star prospects that UCLA is still in the race for and what their chances are moving forward.
To watch today's episode, view below:
As DeShaun foster and the UCLA Bruins keep tacking on recruits in their stacked 2026 recruiting class, decisions of various talented undecided prospects are closing in and the Bruins are right in the conversation. Especially for highly-coveted four-star defensive lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais.
Umu-Cais, "TI" for short, is the No. 1 ranked recruit out of Colorado, according to 247Sports, and is weighing offers from UCLA, North Carolina, Washington, Stanford, Colorado and Colorado State. However, 247Sports insider Tracy Pierson, for BruinReportOnline, revealed promising updates for TI and UCLA's chanced at acquiring him.
"The feeling is that it's UCLA, UW or Stanford for TI, and could come down to UCLA and UW," Pierson wrote.
TI was ranked fifth on Pierson's list of potential pledges for UCLA through the month of June, but noted that he could've ranked much higher given how much of a priority he is to UCLA.
""TI", as he's always referred to, is so good I was tempted to put him No. 1 on this list," he said. "He's a beast. And he's at a high-priority position -- nose tackle. He's also a good student (with a Stanford offer). He's physically developed enough -- and just plain good enough -- that you could see him getting immediate playing time. He could be UCLA's anchor on the defensive line, a Jay Toia type, for multiple seasons."
He then added a detailed update on where UCLA stands with the defensive lineman after a month of official visits: "He's visited Stanford, UCLA and Washington, and has North Carolina and hometown schools Colorado and Colorado State coming up. UCLA is in a very good spot for him; Washington was seemingly felt to be a threat, but he still has Colorado on the docket. The Buffs haven't pushed for many in-state recruits under Deion Sanders, and with Umu-Cais they will. If UCLA can withstand the two in-state schools, its chances are that much greater."
TI would be another massive addition to Foster's 2026 recruiting class, which will likely finish around the 8-11 range if they close out recruiting strong. It's on pace to be the highest-ranked class for Westwood in decades and is an indictment of the culture shift Foster is cultivating in just his second year at the helm of the program.
