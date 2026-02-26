A Podcast Glance at UCLA's Interesting Week of Recruiting

This past week showed that UCLA is serious about maximizing its recruiting efforts.

In today’s episode, we will break down what UCLA accomplished over the last week and what it means for Bob Chesney’s first year as head coach. The Bruins have extended several offers and positioned themselves in multiple recruits’ top lists, signaling strong early momentum.

Watch Today Episode Below



We are now entering a time when many players will start scheduling visits with schools they deem realistic opportunities for them to play. Good news for UCLA, many players do not mind a trip out to Westwood. Now it is a matter of UCLA getting the job done.

Dane Weber, a four-star quarterback from Temecula, California, is a player UCLA has a realistic chance of landing. Chesney and his staff have placed a strong emphasis on securing in-state talent, and the Bruins are trending toward landing a high-profile quarterback in the 2027 class

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In last week’s episode , we discussed the potential of Gavin Williams becoming a Bruin in 2027. Over the past week, UCLA has made significant progress, now sitting comfortably within Williams’ top five schools. Missing out on Williams would be a huge loss for UCLA.

If UCLA is able to land Williams, a four-star defensive back, it would send a strong message nationally that California is a priority pipeline for the program. USC is also heavily involved in his recruitment, so pulling him to Westwood would be a major win.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Montana Toilolo is scheduled to take an official visit on May 15. As another California prospect, UCLA must continue to prove it can recruit locally at a high level. With a clear need along the defensive line, Toilolo could be a key addition.

Four-star running back Isaiah Rogers has also included UCLA in his final eight schools. As one of the top backs in the class, landing Rogers would be a major boost. With Wayne Knight likely a short-term option, Rogers could provide long-term stability at the position.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It is clear that this staff’s offensive philosophy leans heavily on the run game, making Rogers a priority target. While he is from Massachusetts, UCLA will need to go all in to secure his commitment. This will be difficult, but it is feasible.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA is making significant strides on the recruiting trail. While the transfer portal remains a critical tool in the NIL era, building through high school recruiting will be essential for sustained success in the years ahead.

