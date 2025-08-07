UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Defensive Camp Notes
The UCLA Bruins are officially a week through fall camp, and the team is starting to shape up well. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe spoke with the media on Wednesday and couldn't contain his excitement for a couple of Bruins returners -- defensive linemen Gary Smith III and Keanu Williams.
"[Guys] that I'm really excited about is watching Gary and Keanu come back," Malloe said. "They've been chomping at the bit since spring ball and those guys have really flashed and [are] what we thought the inside guys should look like."
Both Smith and Williams missed all of last season with an injury. Williams started the first two games before getting hurt. Returning to the lineup this season amidst a ton of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, both linemen are primed to have impactful years in the trenches.
On if the linemen are practicing at full strength throughout camp, Malloe added, "They can. We want to make sure we can take care of our horses, so to speak. So, they'll take reps here and there just so they can mentally lock in. The end goal for us is to make sure they can get to August 30th and be at full speed."
Look no further than transfer safety Key Lawrence, who has stepped up on the field and vocally through the first week of fall camp in Costa Mesa.
Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had high praise for the redshirt senior transfer in his media availability on Wednesday.
"In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job," Malloe said. "His leadership skills are stepping up and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms, he's taking a leadership role there, and [players] are holding separate meetings by themselves. They're really taking the initiative to grasp this scheme.
"Aside from JonJon [Vaughns], I think Juju Walls has taken a huge step," Malloe said in Wednesday's media availability. "Isaiah Chisom has really found himself now. He's playing way faster and you can tell, he's starting to smile a lot more. You saw him learning the package and now he's actually putting his best foot forward and his talent is really starting to show.
"Another guy we were all excited to see was Donavyn Pellot. Getting back on the field and, you know, he's so athletic, so it's really exciting for us to watch. For me, I'm racking my brain as we speak, because both the secondary and the linebacker coupe has really put a decision-making for me ... Donny has really made a case for himself, that, somehow, some way, he needs to get on that field."
