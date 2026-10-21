UCLA’s Potential Sixth Starter Is Turning Heads
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UCLA recently took part in a secret scrimmage at home against their neighbors in Fresno State. The Bruins reportedly took care of business, winning 90-64 in a secret scrimmage that was reportedly controlled by the Bruins in the second half.
Filip Jovic Turning Heads Early
In the scrimmage, it was reported that Auburn transfer Filip Jovic had himself quite a day. There have been murmurs of Jovic becoming a very important piece for this Bruins team, and it seems like his performance against the Bulldogs is right in line with the suggested narrative.
Jovic brings a ton of physicality and versatility to this UCLA frontcourt, and it looks like he will be the “sixth starter” to begin this season. As the likely first man off the bench, Jovic will be crucially important to the success of this frontcourt.
Praise From Teammates
His teammates Jaylen Petty and Xavier Booker both spoke about what he brings to this team in their media availability recently, and it was high praise for the Auburn transfer.
“He's very physical. Very physical,” Petty said. “Wants to win, loves to play defense, and does what he needs to do, especially when it comes to rebounding, just getting in the paint and being effective.”
Jovic sounds like a player that will work wonders under a coach like Mick Cronin, whose teams have always seemingly placed a strong emphasis on physicality and defensive production. Xavier Booker also discussed the success Jovic had in the scrimmage, and how fun it will be to play alongside him.
“I feel like he played really good, but we already knew what Fil could do. Just looking to see that in the season too, so it's gonna be fun.”
Booker also highlighted one particular part of Jovic’s game that will potentially be impactful for UCLA.
“When he has the ball at the top of the key, he's dribbling, like you think he's giving a handoff to the guard, but it's really a fake handoff. And he gets people every time. And he had, like, maybe, like, at least four of those in the scrimmage. So it's definitely fun to see that. And yeah, we already know he can do that. He does that in practice, so it was definitely fun to see.”
UCLA has plenty of talent in the building as the beginning of the 2026-27 season approaches, but the success of this team will be determined much deeper than just the starting five. If Jovic can translate his reported scrimmage success into consistent production, he could become a major factor in UCLA’s success.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.