UCLA’s Potential Sixth Starter Is Turning Heads

UCLA recently took part in a secret scrimmage at home against their neighbors in Fresno State. The Bruins reportedly took care of business, winning 90-64 in a secret scrimmage that was reportedly controlled by the Bruins in the second half.

Filip Jovic Turning Heads Early

In the scrimmage , it was reported that Auburn transfer Filip Jovic had himself quite a day. There have been murmurs of Jovic becoming a very important piece for this Bruins team, and it seems like his performance against the Bulldogs is right in line with the suggested narrative.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) and Nevada Wolfpack guard Myles Walker (2) fight for a loose ball as Auburn Tigers take on Nevada Wolfpack during the third round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Nevada Wolfpack 38-26 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jovic brings a ton of physicality and versatility to this UCLA frontcourt, and it looks like he will be the “sixth starter” to begin this season. As the likely first man off the bench, Jovic will be crucially important to the success of this frontcourt.

Praise From Teammates

His teammates Jaylen Petty and Xavier Booker both spoke about what he brings to this team in their media availability recently, and it was high praise for the Auburn transfer.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's very physical. Very physical,” Petty said. “Wants to win, loves to play defense, and does what he needs to do, especially when it comes to rebounding, just getting in the paint and being effective.”

Jovic sounds like a player that will work wonders under a coach like Mick Cronin, whose teams have always seemingly placed a strong emphasis on physicality and defensive production. Xavier Booker also discussed the success Jovic had in the scrimmage, and how fun it will be to play alongside him.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) looses the ball Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the NIT men's basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I feel like he played really good, but we already knew what Fil could do. Just looking to see that in the season too, so it's gonna be fun.”

Booker also highlighted one particular part of Jovic’s game that will potentially be impactful for UCLA.

“When he has the ball at the top of the key, he's dribbling, like you think he's giving a handoff to the guard, but it's really a fake handoff. And he gets people every time. And he had, like, maybe, like, at least four of those in the scrimmage. So it's definitely fun to see that. And yeah, we already know he can do that. He does that in practice, so it was definitely fun to see.”

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) celebrates his dunk as Auburn Tigers take on Nevada Wolfpack during the third round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Nevada Wolfpack 38-26 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA has plenty of talent in the building as the beginning of the 2026-27 season approaches, but the success of this team will be determined much deeper than just the starting five. If Jovic can translate his reported scrimmage success into consistent production, he could become a major factor in UCLA’s success.