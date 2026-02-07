Predicting UCLA Starter Production in Washington Showdown

The Bruins as a whole need to have a very solid game against Washington.

Entering this game as 5.5 point favorites the margin of error in this game could prove to be small. With UCLA playing on its last leg this season they despratley need its players to perform against the Huskies.

Trent Perry | G

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is still unclear if Skyy Clark will suit up against Washington, as he was able to practice on Friday. Either way, Trent Perry will be impactful. Since Skyy Clark went down with an injury, it has been the Perry show, and for good reason.

Skyy Clark was able to drop 25 points against Washington in the win earlier this season. While it is nice to believe that Perry could do the same, it might be hard for him to find touches with the changes Cronin has made. Still, Perry should have a very soild game here.

Prediction: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent had a very solid outing against Rutgers. He was able to score 13 points, along with 11 assists. While not the best shooting outing, he has proven to get better as time progresses. In the first Washington game, Dent had 17 pts on 6-13 shooting and eight assists.

If Dent is able to find the same rhythm he found earlier in the season, UCLA should have enough to find a win here. If he can connect well with Perry or even Xavier Booker as he did against Rutgers, and keep turnovers low, there is no reason he should not have a great game here.

Prediction: 19 PTS, 7 AST, 3 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has been great for UCLA in the last few games. While his rebounding has taken a small dip, it has not been bad enough to warrant any signficant attention. In this game Dailey Jr will need to be UCLA's leading rebounder and more.

While Dailey Jr will not get many one-on-ones with Hannes Steinbach (Washington's leading rebounder), he will need to match his rebounding. Entering this matchup Steinbach is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game. A tall task for any player trying to slow that down.

Prediction: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not much has changed since Bilodeau was able to score 21 points while shooting 7/14 in the first matchup of the season. As the Bruins' leading scorer, his impact will need to be felt on offense immensely. Anything under his average could be the key to a UCLA loss here.

Defensively, he will also need to shine. Mentioned earlier, Hannes Steinbach has been on a roll this season. A times Bilodeau has found himself in at the five, meaning he will need to boast a strong performance on both sides of the floor.

Prediction: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker could not be contained against Rutgers. He was able to score 24 points while shooting 10/11 from the field. While his rebounding was off in that one, it was expected given the dominant offensive performance. Will we see this again? Probably not.

Not a slight to Booker whatsoever, but Rutgers simply was not ready for Booker to be a threat beyond the arc. Which in turn allowed him to take good amount of open shots in this one. 4-4 for three is something to celebrate for sure. But we won't see it in this game.

Prediction: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

