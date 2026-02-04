3 Most Important Things Cronin Said Following UCLA’s Win

The Bruins were able to blow past Rutgers 98-66, in a must-win bounce-back game.

After a very scary Mick Cronin postgame after Indiana, there was definitely a demeanor shift. With UCLA winning this game in the fashion they did, it easily warrants a happy Cronin. Looking ahead, UCLA must build on this momentum.

Xavier Booker's Monster Game

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker delivered a career high in scoring against Rutgers with 24 points on the night. While not known for his scoring, it seems like we might see Booker more involved in the offense moving forward. In the season, he is shooting 41% from the arc.

"Great to see Xavier Booker smile. And, you know, I know he made shots, but they only got him down for one block, but I thought he's just more active again. He's just more active...You know, we actually stopped practice yesterday, and I said, look, guys, if people don't guard him [Xavier Booker], instead of taking driving shots, contested twos, can we just throw it to him? He shoots 41%. Now, you don't have to be a math major to figure out. An open three from Book is better than a contested two from anybody else, from any good shooter." Mick Cronin

Why Kaden Powers was a Curveball

Jan 23, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Kaden Powers (3) drives to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kaden Powers really had UCLA nervous after his 18 point first half. UCLA would face a similar performance vs Indiana in guard Nick Dorn. Fearing that a repeat of that could happen, Mick Cronin knew he had to make adjustment. Entering this game Powers really was not on many people's radar.

"Yeah, well, we tried to quit leaving him. I mean, the game plan was don't let [Tariq] Francis go crazy. I mean, he's there 18 a game. He beat, you know, he's got Michigan State on the ropes. I mean, he's had some monster games, not Powers. But it happens. The kid got hot. Was disappointed the way we got screened when he was coming off a few baseline actions. After he's made four or five, and you're guarding, they're probably going to set a screen for him. You shouldn't be surprised. So, but give the kid credit. He made some great, he made some big-time shots." Mick Cronin

Donovan Dent's Preseason Expectations

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As a top transfer in last season's portal, Mick Cronin would make things very clear when recruiting Donovan Dent . After a monster season against New Mexico, Cronin knew he would have to fix some of Dent's issues.

"He [Donovan Dent] wants to have any chance at a pro career. He had to come here and do three things. One is make us win. Two and three are how to make us win: take care of the ball and play harder on defense than he did at New Mexico, much harder. If he does those two things, he's going to give himself a chance and he's going to make us win." Mick Cronin

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

