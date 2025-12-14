Why Gianna Kneepkens Was a Home-Run Transfer

In a roster so deep with talent, Gianna Kneepkens has proven to be the driving force behind the Bruins' offense, proving that she made the right decision when she transferred.

After an incredible tenure at Utah, Gianna Kneepkens transferred to UCLA in hopes of making a title run. Day by day, that goal looks more realistic — largely because of her impact. Here is why she made the right choice transferring to UCLA.

Her Impact

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) defends UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Her impact at Utah made her a key target for the Bruins this offseason. With the loss of Janiah Barker, finding a player who could fill her shoes was necessary for Cori Close . While Kneepkens does not play the same position as Barker, she is able to make up for the scoring loss.

This season for the Bruins, Kneepkens is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while shooting a very good 52.4% from the field and 46.3% from three. While her numbers are down from last year, it's not to her fault, as she finds herself in one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) celebrates getting fouled while making a three point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This season, Kneepkens has had two 20-point outings, as well as five games with 15-plus points. She has only had three games under 10 points this season; however, UCLA would win all three in a convincing manner.

Her best game of the season came against at the time No. 6 Oklahoma, where she would accumulate 20 points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 57.1% from the field. Her other 20-point game came the game prior against USBC, where she would score 20 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8), Oregon Ducks guard Sofia Bell (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) battle for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

She also had a fairly good game against now No. 2 Texas , a game where many notable Bruins struggled. She scored 17 points on 7-11 shooting, with two rebounds and two assists. This game really highlighted her ability to perform against good teams.

If more Bruins can play to her level consistently, there is little doubt that the Bruins can't make a deep run in March. Kneepkens' shooting ability gave UCLA a different dimension in terms of scoring that teams have struggled to defend. With her and Lauren Betts, the Bruins have multiple avenues to score.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) handles the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Kneepkens doesn’t lead UCLA in any major statistical category, her impact is undeniable, serving as the Bruins’ go-to sharpshooter and most reliable player when things get hard for the Bruins.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW