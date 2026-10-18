The 'Reassuring' Sign Bob Chesney Received After UCLA Win

It was a special day for new starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, as he was able to eliminate a lot of the concerns that UCLA fans had heading into this game.

Following Nico Iamaleava's likely season-ending injury, there were valid concerns that UCLA's passing game was in deep trouble and could affect UCLA's potential success for the remainder of the season.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Nolan Vils (92) after a 1-yard gain in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dieffenbach made sure to quickly remove those concerns by putting on an impressive performance against a tough Wisconsin defense that completely shut down UCLA's run game. If it weren't for Dieffenbach's success in the passing game, this Bruins offense may have been dead in the water, and their perfect record could have been in real jeopardy.

Dieffenbach’s Thoughts

In his postgame press conference , Dieffenbach made sure to note that this is just the beginning, and he still had things he would have loved to improve about this performance.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, we're just getting started, for real,” Dieffenbach said. “I think we left some out there tonight, couple throws I want back, couple reads I want back. Like, we're just getting started.”

He also gave praise to his teammates when asked about his performance. It seems clear to me there is very real belief in this locker room right now for the Bruins.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) scrambles in the pocket in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just confidence in my receivers, confidence in my O-line. I mean, we've probably thrown these throws more than 100 times now, starting in January. So the receivers believing in me and me believing in the receivers. It just goes a huge way.”

Bob Chesney’s Thoughts

Head coach Bob Chesney also made sure to give his starting quarterback a ton of praise, both for the physical success he had on the field and for what he was able to do between the ears.

“Ty [Dieffenbach], like what a job. Like what a job to stand in there and have the confidence to do what he did,” Chesney said.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The third down throws that he was able to make and see the game clean as can be, get us in the right calls, the right protections. It was a really reassuring day for us with him…And at the same point in time, what a, just a warrior all the way around for a lot of people in here, but him in particular. The mental game of football that he played today was impressive.”

An impressive night indeed for Ty Dieffenbach. However, the question now becomes: can he sustain this level of play as the Bruins move forward?