UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Board: Point Guards
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin hasn't typically operated outside of the transfer portal when looking to upgrade his squad in recent years, but that doesn't mean he isn't putting in work on the recruiting trail.
Bringing in talented freshmen is an integral part of developing sustained success in a basketball program. Cronin and the Bruins currently have 16 outgoing offers to recruits in the class of 2026. Let's break each of them down, starting with the point guards.
Brandon McCoy, 5-Star, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
McCoy is the highest-rated guard on UCLA's offer sheet, coming in as the No. 3 player in the nation and No. 2 player in California. The St. John Bosco product holds offers from 21 teams and hasn't given much insight into where he's leaning yet. The 6-5, 190-pound combo guard has a visit with Duke in November.
Adam Finkelstein, director of scouting for 247Sports, evaluated McCoy last week. Here's what he had to say about the highly-touted guard:
"McCoy has evolved into one of the most physically imposing guards in the class. He has good size at just under 6-foot-5, a now powerful build after putting on notable muscle mass within the last year, long arms with an almost 6-foot-10 wingspan, and a combination of speed and power with the basketball that allows him to attack the rim violently in the open floor.
"McCoy is also one of the very best defenders in the class. His size, length, and strength are all assets but most of all he’s competitive with a high-motor. He can guard multiple positions and simultaneously pressure the ball, but is also a playmaker off the ball. He communicates well, directs traffic, and can cover up mistakes when he’s allowed to roam from the weakside (1.6 steals & 1.2 blocks per game in the EYBL). Finally, McCoy is an outstanding rebounding guard who loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and look to get downhill right away (6.8 per game).
"Offensively, he plays with a lot of sheer force, whether that be by getting downhill, attacking the offensive glass (2.8 per game), or finishing at the rim (98th percentile). He doesn’t necessarily separate quite as easily in the half-court though, and while he can be jittery with his handle and use his physicality to draw fouls, his total ball skills could tighten. He’s trending as more of an off-ball guard right now, and while he can make some tough pull-ups, his ability to space the floor off the catch is a significant swing skill (30% 3pt & 56% FT in EYBL).
"Overall, he is a physically gifted guard who plays with a motor, imposes his will on the game on both ends of the floor, and has room for future growth with the progression of his shooting and total guard skills."
Jason Crowe Jr., 5-Star, Inglewood (Calif.) - COMMITTED
Crowe is the only recruit in the class of 2026 that the Bruins have offered who has committed to a school. The 6-3, 170-pound guard pledged to Missouri on July 18 while having offers from 12 different programs. He is the No. 5 recruit in the nation and fourth in California.
Deron Rippey Jr., 4-Star, Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy
UCLA offered Rippey in late June after attending the NBPA Camp. The Bruins were one of many schools blown away by Rippey's performance at the camp, and he holds 44 offers. His interest in Westwood is unclear at the moment, but 247Sports reports that the guard is warm on Louisville, Duke, Kentucky, Miami, UNC, Alabama, Texas, Syracuse, Indiana, Tennessee, Kansas and NC State.
Rippey is the No. 1 recruit out of the state of New Jersey, 2nd-ranked pure point guard in the nation and No. 17 overall recruit in the class. Cronin's system perfectly fits with an explosive, dynamic guard like Rippey and is going to have the perfect example of one in Westwood next season after landing New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent.
Josiah Johnson, 4-Star, Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair
Johnson has been a late revelation in the class of 2026. Holding just 12 offers, the 6-3, 185-pound guard put his name out there at the California Live tournament in July. UCLA offered him on July 17 and reports suggest the Bruins are battling with San Diego State for his pledge.
