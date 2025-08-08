UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Board: Power Forwards
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin hasn't typically operated outside of the transfer portal when looking to upgrade his squad in recent years, but that doesn't mean he isn't putting in work on the recruiting trail.
Bringing in talented freshmen is an integral part of developing sustained success in a basketball program. Cronin and the Bruins currently have 16 outgoing offers to recruits in the class of 2026. Let's break each of them down, moving on to the power forwards.
Tyran Stokes, 5-Star, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame
Ever heard of him? Stokes is the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and holds 19 offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation. Reports suggest, however, that Stokes is leaning towards Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Gonzaga, Oregon and USC.
Adam Finkelstein, director of scouting for 247Sports, evaluated Stokes. Here's what he had to say:
"Stokes is the most talented prospect in the national class and a unique match-up for opposing defenders. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, he’s powerful, long, and explosively athletic. But while he’s built like a forward, he can make plays like a guard with an ability to create off the dribble and an innate understanding of how to instinctively find a path to the rim, even when one doesn’t seem to initially present itself. He’s especially lethal getting downhill in the open floor and loves to take the ball off the defensive glass (10 rebounds per game in EYBL) and start the break himself.
"Because Stokes can be so physically imposing, it’s easy for some of the nuances in his game to go under-appreciated. But he has terrific hands, allowing him to hold on to anything he touches and simultaneously have good touch. He also has very good footwork, both on the perimeter and at the end of his drives, and even in the mid-post. Stokes is also a much better passer than he often gets credit for, so while his turnover rate can be high (3.8 assists to 3.6 turnovers), he has real vision and skill setting up his teammates when he’s not being nonchalant with the ball.
"The shooting is his biggest offensive swing skill, and while he has made notable strides over the years, he still has a tendency to drop his left shoulder and shoot down on the ball a bit. Nevertheless, he still shot 36% from behind the arc on over 3 attempts per game. Defensively, he has all the physical tools and good playmaking metrics (1.8 steals & 1 block), but needs to fully commit himself to maximizing his potential on that end.
"That’s a bit of a microcosm for his total game as Stokes has more sheer talent than anyone in the country and while he’s continued to grow his offensive game with each passing year, he now just needs to prove that he can consistently drive winning."
Christian Collins, 5-Star, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Collins is one of the best forward prospects in the nation. He is the fourth-ranked recruit in the country, according to 247Sports, and third out of the state of California. The 6-8, 200-pound holds 21 offers and is reportedly close to Kentucky, Oregon and USC, having scheduled visits with them.
Miikka Muurinen, 4-Star, Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep
Lastly, Muurinen is a raw forward prospect who is actually a Composite 5-star, according to 247Sports. He comes in as the No. 2 prospect in Arizona and holds 13 offers. Reports suggest he's leaning towards Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, NC State and North Carolina.
