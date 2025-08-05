Evaluating UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class: Offensive Line
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA recruiting and coaching staff made waves in the recruiting trail in his first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, securing one of the Bruins' best classes in recent history.
Headlined by four four-stars, UCLA has the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation on 247Sports' national 2026 team rankings, good for seventh in the Big Ten behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Washington.
With that being said, let's take a look at UCLA's offensive line commits and how national recruiting analysts evaluated them in their recruiting process.
Johnnie Jones, 4-Star OT, 6'6", 305 lbs., Venice (Fla.)
UCLA's two 4-star offensive linemen kickstarted the Bruins' June hot streak. Jones is UCLA's highest-rated offensive recruit and is the 151st prospect in the nation and 19th out of Florida.
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions. Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters." -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting
Micah "Champion" Smith, 4-Star IOL, 6'5.5", 325 lbs., Vero Beach (Fla.)
Smith is yet another top recruit out of Florida who made his way to Westwood and, quite frankly, put UCLA on the map as a destination for recruits, among other things. Smith is the No. 18 defensive lineman in the nation and 36th player out of Florida.
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility." -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting
Cooper Javorsky, 3-Star IOL, 6'4", 280 lbs., San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills
Javosky is the Bruins' third and final offensive line pledge who committed just a few days after Jones and Smith made their commitments to Westwood. Much like the defensive line, UCLA's trenches are stacked for the future.
"Javorsky had a big off-season and established himself as one of the top offensive lineman out West. Plays predominately right tackle but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college. In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him and he has all the traits you want to see at the position. An extremely tough and physical player who plays with leverage and balance and is a true finisher. Shows excellent feet and flexibility in his ability to pick up stunts and late moving targets. A strong base allows him to sit and stay in front of inside bull rushers and shows off very strong hands as well. Has a solid wrestling background and has definitely aided in terms of his fluidity as an athlete and tenacious and rugged style of play. Two-way snaps are there as well and he made plays along the defensive line that flashed his athleticism and relentless style of play. May lack ideal length but still like the prospect and can see as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
UCLA's future is bright, and it's starting at the foundation, with recruiting.
