Evaluating UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class: Receivers
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA recruiting and coaching staff made waves in the recruiting trail in his first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, securing one of the Bruins' best classes in recent history.
Headlined by four four-stars, UCLA has the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation on 247Sports' national 2026 team rankings, good for seventh in the Big Ten behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Washington.
With that being said, let's take a look at UCLA's wide receiver and tight end commits and how national recruiting analysts evaluated them in their recruiting process.
Toray Davis, 3-Star ATH/WR, Boulder (Colo.) Fairview
Davis was UCLA's last June commit, rounding out a red-hot month of pledges. He is the fourth-rated recruit out of Colorado and can play both sides of the field, but will likely come to Westwood as a receiver.
"Davis is a talented two-sport, two-way standout. He’s a talented hooper and his athleticism pops on the football field. He could play receiver or safety at the next level but safety is where we think his upside is highest. Boasts a projectable frame that is pushing 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with room to add good weight in the coming years. Shows a ton of a range in pass defense with good ball skills and does great job high pointing the football. Shows speed to make plays sideline to sideline and can runs down opposing ball carriers from behind.
"Plays a physical game, loves to hit, can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler. Competitive player who shows up every down and leader on the field. Like the natural football instincts he shows and when combined with his frame potential, fluid athleticism and toughness, has all the traits to be an every down starter at the Power 4 level with an NFL ceiling as well." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Xavier Warren, 3-Star WR, Georgetown (Texas)
Warren is yet another out-of-state commit for the Bruins and comes in as a high-three-star. He's the 54th receiver in the nation and 44th prospect out of Texas. His defining trait: dynamic speed. He came in just before UCLA lost Jaron and Kennan Pula, a four- and three-star receiving tandem, to Utah.
The 6-foot, 160-pound multi-sport athlete is a track star and boasted a 10.32 100m in his sophomore season of high school. He visited Westwood in early June and gave his pledge on June 23.
Kenneth Moore III, 3-Star WR, Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's
Moore is UCLA's earliest commit among current 2026 pledges. He announced his commitment to the Bruins in November of 2024 and hasn't wavered despite the bolstering of the position. He is the 37th prospect out of California and 61st receiver in the nation.
"Moore is one of the top receivers in the West Coast '26 class. He has been an impact player since his freshman year and is one of the most explosive route runners in the country. He's really quick getting in and out of his breaks and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He can change speeds, is very polished and is a natural pass catcher. He has improved his speed over the last year and his track numbers verify that and he should be a dangerous return man at the college level as well." -- Biggins
Camden Jensen, 3-Star TE, Littleton (Colo.) Heritage
Jensen is UCLA's lone tight end commit in the class and is the sixth-rated prospect out of Colorado. The 6-6, 250-pounder is 37th at his position in the nation. He pledged to the Bruins on May 18 and is entering Westwood with great intrigue.
Xavier Stinson, 3-Star WR, Vero Beach (Fla.)
Stinson came in at the height of UCLA's June recruiting streak and is the second Vero Beach High School player to come to Westwood, joining four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith.
"As a junior this past fall, Stinson had 43 receptions for 740 yards (17.2 average) and seven touchdowns. As an outside receiver, he shows good speed and size — he's an 11.1-second 100-meter-dash guy. So, he's not a blazer. But he's fast enough and gets pretty consistent separation while showing good natural hands, route running and ability to get off press coverage." -- Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
Jonah Smith, 3-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic
Smith is one of UCLA's earliest commits, pledging to the Bruins in early March. He comes in as the 96th-ranked prospect in the state and 148th receiver in the nation.
"Smith is one of the more polished young receivers in the region, regardless of class. We’e been watching him since he was still in Middle School and he has always had an advanced feel for route running and how to get open. He was injured and missed much of his freshman year but had a breakout season as a sophomore for a well balanced Mater Dei squad last year. He has a good frame, pushing 6-0 and is a solid 175 pounds. He has strong hands, catches the ball well through contact and routinely wins 50-50/jump balls.
"He’s not a burner but runs well after the catch. Improving his explosiveness as an athlete should be a point of emphasis and but he has two years to do so before he hits college. He’s very smooth athletically, fluid in his movement and has excellent body control. He’s a high football IQ player who knows how to get open, when to sit or settle in a zone and reads players very well. He has a very good off the field work ethic as well, high character and an excellent student. He projects as a national recruit and someone capable of stepping in and playing early in college because of his mature/polished game." -- Biggins
Santana Carlos, 3-Star WR, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan
Carlos is the Bruins' fourth and final Florida commit, strengthening this newfound Floridian pipeline. Although he is the lowest-rated receiver in UCLA's class, he comes in with a ton of upside under wide receiver coach Burl Toler III. He committed to Westwood during his official visit on June 16.
"During his junior season, Carlos caught 30 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per catch and he also tallied 113 yards as a kick return specialist, so he was decently productive while also adding some return capability. He should provide some depth early on." -- Huffman
UCLA's future is bright, and it's starting at the foundation, with recruiting.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.