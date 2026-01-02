UCLA Named Potential Landing Spot For Transfer Safety

The 2026 transfer portal window opens on January 2. While UCLA has already seen several players announce their intent to enter the portal, the Bruins are also expected to be in contention for some of the best transfer talent in the country.

Rumors are already swirling about the thousands of players in the portal, and one insider believes UCLA and new head coach Bob Chensey are among the early favorites to land an elite transfer safety from USF.

UCLA in the Mix For USF Safety Transfer

With a new coaching staff in place, UCLA is expected to be highly active in the transfer portal once it opens. While the Bruins have several needs to address in the portal, they are undoubtedly looking to add talent to their secondary, as five UCLA defensive backs have already announced their intention to transfer.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) is brought down by Utah Utes cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The good news for the Bruins is that several talented and experienced defensive backs are already in the transfer portal, including USF safety Fred Gaskin III, who announced his intention to transfer from the Bulls on Dec. 18.

Although several programs are expected to target Gaskin, as he’s one of the most talented defensive backs in the portal, On3’s Pete Nakos recently named UCLA among the early schools to watch for him, along with Auburn, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Florida, and NC State.

"Early schools being tied to USF transfer safety Fred Gaskin are Auburn, UCF, Kansas, NC State, Florida, UCLA and Georgia Tech," Nakos wrote.

Gaskin was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class from Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida, and was pursued by several schools before ultimately committing to and signing with USF.

Dec 17, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; South Florida Bulls defensive back Fred Gaskin (5) holds off Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Quinn Henicle (10) after reviving a fumble in the first quarter during the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He spent the last two seasons with the Bulls and played in all 13 of USF’s games as a true freshman last year, recording 13 tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception. Gaskin's sophomore campaign in 2025 was even better, totaling 53 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The former USF safety enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining and would be a much-needed addition to UCLA’s secondary in 2026. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 427 overall player in the portal, and the No. 33 safety.

Nov 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls cornerback Jarvis Lee (0) sacks UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (2) as South Florida Bulls defensive back Fred Gaskin (5) runs the ball back for a touchdown during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If the Bruins want to land Gaskin, they’ll face strong competition from several Power Four programs. Given the current state of UCLA’s secondary, the USF transfer is someone that Chesney and his staff should undoubtedly target.

