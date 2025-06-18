UCLA Hosts Hundreds of Prospects in Summer Camp
More than 700 prospects from the classes of 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 got in front of the UCLA coaching staff Tuesday at the Bruins' summer football camp.
This comes right at the peak of DeShaun Foster and UCLA's biggest recruiting stretch in recent memory. Their month of June has seen them shoot up to No. 13 on Rivals' 2026 Football Team Recruiting Rankings after sitting in the late 30s and early 40s entering the month.
Plenty of prospects, many with standing offers to Westwood, took to X (formerly Twitter) over the course of the last week to announce their attendance at the camp. This gives Foster and the Bruins more close-up opportunities to continue their momentum for the 2026 class and establisht the foundation for classes to come.
Dating back to 2017, UCLA's last nine recruiting classes have an average Rivals recruiting class team ranking of 44th, reaching its lowest placement in 2024, placing 84th.
Foster and the Bruins have pledges from six four-star recruits (according to Rivals' ratings) and have landed nine of their 17 total commitments in the month of June. In his first full offseason at the helm, the second-year head coach is making Westwood a destination for athletes all around the country by focusing on building long-lasting relationships coast-to-coast.
This is evidenced by the commitments of Stinson and Carlos and four-star offensive linemen Micah "Champion" Smith and Johnnie Jones Jr. all coming from Foster's newly developed Florida pipeline.
Stinson told UCLA Bruins on SI about what attracted him to Westwood and it had a lot to do with Foster's new cultural foundation.
"Definitely culture and how personal it is," Stinson told UCLA Bruins on SI on what attracted his pledge. "The receiver coaches and offensive coordinator helped me make this decision. I feel truly honored for them to believe in me. I don’t plan on taking any other visits; I have canceled all of the remaining visits that I had. It’s time to have some fun."
Despite finishing their first Big Ten Conference season with a 5-7 record, Foster and the Bruins are brewing a culture that makes Westwood a premier location for years to come.
