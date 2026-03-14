The Emergence of UCLA's Guards Is Bad News For Future Opponents

UCLA's men's basketball team has had its struggles this season, but the Bruins are putting things together at the right time, thanks to a backcourt that has suddenly become unstoppable.

While head coach Mick Cronin has lamented his team's defense this season, there has been no doubt that UCLA can score points, and as leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau exited Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win with an injury, the Bruins had to turn elsewhere for that production -- finding it in a few guards who have stepped up.

NO. 6 @UCLAMBB TAKES DOWN NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 💪



The Bruins advance in the Big Ten Tournament! pic.twitter.com/BX4HnWqd85 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 14, 2026

UCLA's Backcourt Emerges

The backcourt has become a vital part of UCLA's recent hot streak, winning six of its last seven games. New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent has been the catalyst with at least 12 points in five of those games. He's also put up 20 points or more four times in Big Ten play, including wins over top-10 Nebraska and Purdue teams.

Dent was THE leader for the Bruins on Friday, scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, but he wasn't alone and hasn't been during the streak. Eric Dailey Jr. has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, and Trent Perry's insertion into the starting lineup has him playing with the utmost confidence, putting up 22 on Michigan State and having similar performances against Nebraska, Illinois, and Michigan.

Donovan Dent is the first player in #B1GMBBT history with multiple games of 10+ points and 10+ assists 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RXgLPvRFdv — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 14, 2026

Perry entered the starting lineup earlier this season as a replacement for senior guard Skyy Clark, who suffered a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for several games. The injury was a major blow at the time, as Clark was UCLA's best player, but it allowed the rest of the roster to grow and develop into competitive players. Now that Clark is back (and still working his way to having his normal impact), there's an extra offensive punch for UCLA and options beyond their "go-to guys."

He had 15 on Friday, and the overall offensive impact in the rematch with the Spartans after only scoring 59 points the first time is a positive sign as the postseason continues.

Defensive Improvements

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UCLA backcourt also displayed plenty of defensive improvement on Friday, despite allowing 84 points as a team. It helped hold Michigan State to 45% shooting after a 53% performance in East Lansing last month, while coming up with 12 steals -- all forced by the backcourt.

The most impactful defensive players were Dent and Dailey, with four steals each, and Brandon Williams added three off the bench. They also held Michigan State's backcourt in check until later in the game, especially from beyond the arc.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates with guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It's no coincidence that UCLA's best stretch of basketball has corresponded to the uptick in production from its backcourt, and the Bruins will be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament if they can continue to play this way.