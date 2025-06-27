EXCLUSIVE: Former Michigan State Commit Talks UCLA Offer
There are many talented prospects that the UCLA Bruins have been targeting, including someone who could go into the elite category. That player being recently committed to the Michigan State Spartans.
Khalil Terry is an athlete from Tustin high School in Tustin, California. He was committed to the Spartans for a long time, as he committed back on December 1st. The talented prospect recently received an offer from UCLA and quickly caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Any time you have an opportunity to play at a school like UCLA, you have to get excited. With Coach Foster being a Tustin High School guy, I’ve been seeing him since I was a freshman. His coach, Coach Miller has been on staff since I got there and he talks about Coach Foster and all of the good teams and players that have come through Tustin. It’s just cool that Coach Foster has taken notice. That’s a big deal to me."
What makes this situation interesting is how the position coach at the Michigan State Spartans was actually the positional coach at Michigan State that helped lead him to his commitment.
"Obviously, I was committed to Michigan State and Coach Meat was my lead recruiter, so there’s a real relationship with him. I look forward to continuing to build with him and Coach Lynn as well. Coach Meat was really one of the first to believe in me and I appreciate him for that. Coach Lynn is my position coach, so it’s important for us to build a relationship."
The talented recruit has already visited the Bruins in the past. He is confirming a visit with the Bruins at least once this season.
"I have been a campus a few times and the staff has made it clear that they have an open door policy for me. I’ll be attending at least one game this year."
There have been many schools that have started to stand out since his de-commitment from the Michigan State Spartans. He explains who and why they stand out.
"It’s been a bit more than I expected. I like UCLA, USC, UNC, Nebraska, Ohio State, Auburn, Washington and Miami. More than anything, I’ve established relationships with my position coaches at the schools that are recruiting me."
There have been many things that are standing out about UCLA for the football recruit in Tustin, California. He explains what comes to his mind when he thinks of the Bruins.
"From a football perspective, the Rose Bowl and all of its history. Obviously, the education is one of the best you can get."
Where do the Bruins stand in his recruitment? He explains more in depth with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I really like UCLA quite a bit. My relationships with Coach Meat and Coach Foster are obviously there. The recent hire of Marshawn Friloux was a big deal to me since I’ve known him well before he was at Sac State or UCLA. Relationships will obviously play a big part in where I eventually end up."
