Will Bruins Lose Key Wide Receiver Recruits?
Riding a red-hot June in recruiting, a new report suggests that UCLA will likely lose some of its bigger wide receiver commitments, American Fork (Utah) Lone Peak twins Jaron and Kennan Pula.
The Pula twins were one of Foster's earlier pledges in the class of 2026 and Blair Angulo, college football recruiting analyst for 247Sports, reported their likely de-commitments from Westwood on Tuesday.
"Expecting the twins to de-commit from UCLA soon," Angulo said in a forum on BruinReportOnline. I've been told it's likely to happen this week. They took an official visit to Utah this past weekend."
The twins have been integral recruits in DeShaun Foster's masterful 2026 class, which ranks No. 11 in the nation currently. Jaron is a four-star talent and the fifth-ranked prospect out of the state of Utah. Kennan is a three-star and ranks eighth in the state.
Losing any recruit is costly, but for the Bruins, they've built up a deep receiving core in the class behind wide receivers coach Burl Toller III. The Pula's are two of seven total recruits at the position in the class along with Xavier Warren, Kenneth Moore III, Jonah Smith, Xavier Stinson and Santana Carlos. The Pula's are still great recruits nonetheless.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about the Pula's:
Jaron: "Pula is one of the nation’s premier pass catchers with a very high ceiling. He has rare traits for a receiver in terms of his size, athleticism, hands and long speed. Had breakdown junior season where he flashed big play ability and showed why he’s among the nation’s most coveted offensive prospects. Boasts a twitchy 6-foot-3, 185 pound frame and plays with both initial quickness and long speed. Has exceptional ball skills and a large catch radius that allows him to dominate in jump ball and 50-50 ball situations. Runs well after the catch and shows some open field wiggle. Polished route runner who can create separation getting in and out of his breaks. Shows a nice secondary burst down the field and has excellent hand-eye coordination at the catch point. Needs to continue to add strength and improve his physicality but like where his game is trending and he projects as a multi-year impact college starter with an NFL ceiling."
Kennan: "Pula is a versatile athlete who could end up on either side of the ball in college. Prior to this year, we liked him primarily at receiver but after seeing the early junior tape, he might be an even better safety prospect. At 6-2, 195 pounds, he has a big frame, runs well and has shown excellent football instincts. He has scored touchdowns at receiver, safety and on a kickoff return and the game just looks easy for him. He’s a smooth strider who shows range in the secondary and covers a lot ground. At receiver, he’s a natural pass catcher and knows how to use his big frame to create separation. He has a very high ceiling and if he continues to put the work in off the field, there is no doubt he has an NFL upside to him."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.