UCLA Will Host SEC Commit On Official Visit This Weekend
The UCLA Bruins will be hosting many talented recruits starting June 12th for official visits that will pick up on June 13th and conclude on June 15th. While two recruits will visit on the 12th, they will be followed by a wave of UCLA targets and commits, including one of their most important visitors of the off-season.
The Bruins will be hosting a 2026 four-star commit who is committed to an SEC school currently. That is, of course, Samu Moala, who is set to visit the UCLA Bruins beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday. Moala is a Leuzinger High School four-star who is currently committed to the Texas A&M Aggies.
He committed to the Aggies on October 27th, 2024, and has remained committed since. He has already taken one official visit outside of his commitment, as he just wrapped up a visit to the Washington Huskies. He will be visiting the Bruins before wrapping it up with a visit to Texas A&M.
With the commit wrapping it up with the school he is committed to, the Bruins will have to do a lot to win him over as they are battling both Washington and the Aggies whom he is committed to.
National Recruiting Analyst and 247Sports insider Greg Biggins shared an evaluation of the talented prospect.
"Moala is an early top 100 player in the ’26 class and has all the tools we look for in a young prospect. He plays inside ‘backer at the high school level so he can roam and make plays sideline to sideline but we think he’ll grow in to an edge rusher at the college level. He’s already 6-4, 235 pounds and has plenty of room to grow and add good weight. He’s a high level athlete who clocked a 19.03 MPH time on the Catapult GPS system this season. He’s able to make plays all over the field and his motor is always running. He’s physical at the point of attack and he can take on blockers in the box but really excels running down plays from behind. He’s already a national recruit and his upside is as high as any player in the state in the sophomore class."
Moala will be one of the top targets on campus as he is joined by players like Justin Lewis, Kenneth Moore (both committed), and others. This visit will be crucial for both Moala and the Bruins as it can determine multiple things for the 2026 class.
