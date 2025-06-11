UCLA Nabs 2026 Three-Star Safety Commitment
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is bolstering his program with a commitment from three-star safety Logan Hirou.
Already armed with a stacked 2026 class, the Bruins aren’t done loading up for the future.
They’ve landed several notable recruits in recent days. On Saturday, they secured a pledge from offensive lineman Micah Smith. Early Tuesday, they picked up offensive tackle Johnnie Jones. And by Tuesday night, they had added Hirou, whom On3 ranks as the No. 78 safety in the class.
Named First Team All-Trinity League, Hirou quickly became recognized as one of the premier defensive backs in Southern California. He received 15 offers from programs like Utah, Cal, Arizona, and Washington State, but ultimately decided to stay close to home.
During an unofficial visit to UCLA spring camp, Hirou saw the vision Foster mapped out.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Hirou told Rivals. “I saw a lot of stuff that I play at my high school, which is good, and I think will translate if I come here to UCLA.”
A junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Hirou is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound battering ram with sharp instincts. Once the ball is in the air, he reacts quickly and locks in on his assignment. Last season, he totaled seven pass breakups and three interceptions — giving opposing quarterbacks a headache all year long.
He’s also not afraid to get physical. Hirou registered 80 total tackles, including a staggering 42 solo stops.
More than just a hitter, Hirou brings leadership and vocal energy to the back end — something UCLA’s staff took notice of.
“I think they see me as a great person that can talk and communicate on defense, and I play hard and hit hard,” Hirou said.
His addition gives a boost to a UCLA secondary that badly needed one. In 2024, the Bruins ranked 98th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (245) and gave up 22.4 completions per game, which was in the bottom five in the FBS.
It’s a strong regional win for Foster and company, who continue to recruit California hard while building an identity rooted in toughness and communication. Hirou may not be the flashiest name on the board, but neither was Bray Hubbard coming out of Alabama, and look how that turned out.
With momentum building in Westwood, the Bruins’ 2026 class is shaping up fast.
And now the big question looms: What’s coming next?
