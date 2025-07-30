National Analyst Ranks UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class
DeShaun Foster shook the recruiting landscape in June when he landed 15 of UCLA's 23 total recruits in the class of 2026.
Since the second-year head coach came in, he's been changing everything about the Bruins' culture, and it starts with building relationships at the ground floor through recruits.
Despite losing out on their last priority four-star recruit to Washington, Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, national pundits are taking notice of what Foster has done in the 2026 recruiting trail.
ESPN National Recruiting Analyst Craig Haubert released another edition of his top 25 recruiting classes and the Bruins made the cut yet again, placing 21st on his rankings with two ESPN 300 commits -- four-star offensive tackle Micah Smith and four-star defensive end Carter Gooden.
Here's what he had to say about UCLA's class:
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.
"The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaad has a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run. They further bolstered their D-line by reaching into Massachusetts and pulling out Tabor Academy teammates DE Carter Gooden and DT Marcus Almada, a three-star with active hands who plays with good leverage and is a nice addition along with the four-star Gooden."
UCLA's Recent Commits
The Bruins recently bolstered their defensive line position group in the class of 2026 by landing four-star Carter Gooden and his three-star high school teammate Marcus Almada.
Including Gooden, who was recruited to play edge for the Bruins, UCLA has landed five recruits on the defensive line in the class of 2026 -- Gooden, Alamada, David Schwerzel (four-star), Yahya Gaad (three-star) and Anthony Jones.
Umu-Cais would have been a good addition to an already historically great 2026 recruiting class, which would do the class wonders, bolstering it even further. The Bruins have secured 23 commitments and sit at 21st in the nation on 247Sports' national team recruiting ranking.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.