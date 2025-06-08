UCLA Hosting Top 2026 QB Target On Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins have the chance to make huge strides this weekend as they are hosting many of their top targets. This includes one of the top signal callers in the nation.
The Bruins are hosting Oscar Rios on his official visit before he is set to commit later this month. Rios is a top QB target for the Bruins, who currently don't have a QB committed to them in the 2026 class, but have multiple weapons for a QB committed, including a tight end and four wide receivers.
Rios is a four-star prospect from Downey High School in Downey, California. The California native has been recruited by many schools, including Arizona and Colorado, who won't go away easily. He ranks as high as 146th nationally according to 247Sports.
247Sports' insider and National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins provided a breakdown on Rios recently. Here is what he had to say.
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation. Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."
The Bruins have many more talented prospects visiting this weekend, according to 247Sports, as they are ghosting Rios alongside a Georgia commit and many more players who are high up on their big boards in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Here is the full visit list.
• Vance Spafford (WR) (Georgia Commit)
• Oscar Rios (QB)
• Johnnie Jones (OT)
• Khary Wilder (EDGE)
• Anthony "Poppa" Jones (DL) (UCLA Commit)
• Daniel Norman (EDGE)
• Chris Addison (EDGE)
• Xavier Warren (WR)
• Ramzak Fruean (LB)
• Cooper Javorsky (OL)
• Dylan Waters (CB)
• Logan Hirou (S)
