UCLA Offers Local Four-Star QB
UCLA football is now well into spring practice, but that doesn't mean it's letting up on the recruiting trail.
The Bruins continue to extend offers and host visits, making the most of what will be an important spring and summer as far as things go on the recruiting trail.
On Thursday, class of 2026 four-star quarterback Oscar Rios announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Rios hails from Downey High School, roughly 20 miles from the Rose Bowl. He is ranked the No. 24 class of 2026 recruit in California and the No. 16 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Rios also has offers from Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Utah, Auburn, Cal, Arizona State, Washington, Purdue, Kansas and UNLV, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Rios back in June of 2024:
"Downey (Calif.) has had a nice run on quarterbacks in recent years. Current Michigan State signal caller Aidan Chiles was the guy two years ago and was a national recruit and now junior quarterback Oscar Rios will be a three-year starter for the Vikings.
"At the same stage in their development, we actually think Rios is further along as a pure passer and he had a very strong sophomore year as a first time starter last season. He showed dual-threat ability and can stress a defense with his arm and his legs and his 73% completion percentage is about as elite as you can find at the HS level.
"He has a pure stroke, a quick release and throws with touch and accuracy down the field. He has a very projectable 6-3, 175 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight and he’s easily among the top quarterbacks out West, regardless of class. He’s a trend up guy for us and is definitely in the four-star discussion."
Rios threw for 2,554 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He also ran for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns.
UCLA is also targeting local four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel and is in the running for him. Should things start to go their way with quarterback recruiting, the Bruins could end up having some stellar quarterbacks on the roster by the time the 2026 season rolls around.
