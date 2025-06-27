UCLA Surges in 2026 Recruiting Rankings
DeShaun Foster has been on a tear in the 2026 recruiting trial and is putting together one of UCLA's best classes in the last decade-plus with a lot more decisions to come.
In the middle of Foster's red-hot recruiting month of June, ESPN previously ranked the Bruins with the 20th 2026 class in the nation despite reaching peaks of the top-8 on various other recruiting sites like 247Sports, Rivals and On3.
However, the national media powerhouse is starting to catch up and has UCLA ranked 12th on its latest top-25 2026 class recruiting rankings.
Here's what national recruiting analyst for ESPN, Craig Haubert, said about the Bruins' class in the rankings:
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.
"The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaad has a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run."
UCLA has a ton of news to look forward to in the coming weeks. Three-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada was given a Crystal Ball prediction by 247Sports to land in Westwood. And interesting wrinkle in the Massachusetts product is a previously reported 'packaged deal' he has with teammate and four-star edge Carter Gooden, who has been linked to the Bruins through the recruting process.
The Bruins are also looking forward to the decision of four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who is set to make his choice between UCLA and Arizona on Friday. These are just a few of the many remaining recruits linked to the Bruins.
landing 14 of their 22 commitments in the month of June alone, Foster and the Bruins are showing no signs of slowing down.
