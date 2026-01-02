Jerry Neuheisel Finds a New Job

After a very up and down season with UCLA, Jerry Neuheisel has landed himself a job with Northwestern.

This move makes sense as Jerry Neuheisel was a part of Chip Kelly's staff before DeShaun Foster. Neuheisel's new role is the quarterbacks coach, a position he should do well considering the work he did with Nico Iamaleava. While it hurts to finally see him go, it is for the better.

Time at UCLA

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Anthony Woods (6) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier Jerry Neuheisel was hired on in Chip Kelly's staff, and will join the new offensive coordinators staff. Neuheisel started at UCLA as a graduate assistant, before moving over to the teams receivers coach in 2021 under Chip Kelly.

In 2023 he would move over as the team tight end coach, and then DeShaun Foster would give him the title of assistant coach, as well as the teams tight end coach. Finally in 2025, he would take over playing calling after Tino Sunseri would part ways with the team after Foster was fired.

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver coach Jerry Neuheisel and wide receiver Matt Sykes (12) celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Neuheisel initially looked like the league's next big thing as he was able to lead UCLA to three straight wins, scoring 33.3 points per game . Before he took over play-calling, the Bruins would only average 19.3 points per game. A huge improvement, to say the least.

However, Neuheisel’s dream offense collapsed. When the smoke cleared, the Bruins averaged only 20.1 points per game, exposing the gap between promise and production under Neuheisel. This stat might have played a big role in Neuheisel not finding an OC job this offseason.

Finding his Way

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Neuheisel should be able to find success in this new role. While it may fall short of the expectations created by the hype surrounding him, it still represents progress. Northwestern is trending upward, and Neuheisel appears to be the right fit if the program hopes to build sustained success.

Neuheisel developed great chemistry with Nico Iamaleava , something that was a must for UCLA last season. Iamaleava struggled to get anything substantial going before DeShaun Foster was fired. It is clear that Neuheisel has a way with young quarterbacks, something Northwestern will need.

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season has officially come to a close with Neuheisel officially moving on. There is little doubt that he will do well in this position, and hopefully could parlay that position into something more serious. It is clear that teams are starting to view Neuheisel as a serious assistant coach.

