UCLA Announces 10 New Hires For Bob Chesney’s Staff

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney has been putting together his coaching staff for his inaugural season with UCLA, with the school announcing 10 official hires earlier this week.





While Chesney himself comes as the largest change for UCLA’s staff, a large portion of the coaching staff has also been changed, although there will still be some familiar faces in the building to help keep some stability and continuity around the program.

Chesney was hired by UCLA on Dec. 6, 2025, taking over for former head coach DeShaun Foster. Chesney was previously the head coach at James Madison, where he helped lead the Dukes to a 12-2 record, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff during the 2025 season.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here is the full list of hires so far:

Dean Kennedy, Offensive Coordinator

Colin Hitschler, Defensive Coordinator

Drew Canan, Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends

Colin Lockett, Wide Receivers

Chris Smith, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

A.J. Steward, Running Backs

Sam Daniels, Defensive Ends

Anthony DiMichele, Safeties

Eddie Whitley Jr., Defensive Backs

Gabe Lynn, Nickels

Vic So'oto, Linebackers

Legi Suiaunoa, Defensive Line

Seven of these hires (Kennedy, Hitschler, Canan, Smith, Daniels, DiMichele and Whitley) worked with Chesney on the James Madison staff before making the transition to UCLA. The returning coaches include Gabe Lynn, and A.J. Steward, each of whom were a part of UCLA’s staff in 2025.

“In organizing our first-year staff, it was imperative that we find coaches who fit a mold unique to UCLA football that will allow for immediate success,” Chesney said per a UCLA statement. “This group possesses a great blend of competency, diversity and passion, and a track record of winning. Our infusion of West Coast ties will be essential in elevating UCLA's brand, not just in Southern California, but across all of college football. Most importantly, this coaching staff will create an environment of competition and toughness that will challenge our student-athletes to become their absolute best on and off the field.”

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney and his new staff will be looking to turn around a UCLA program that has gone just 8-16 over the last two seasons, and have qualified for just two bowl games since 2018. Chesney has proven he can take smaller programs to new heights as he did at James Madison, and with better resources at his disposal at UCLA, the turnaround could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

