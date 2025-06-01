UCLA Legend Receives Backlash for Commentary in NBA Conference Finals
Former UCLA and Indiana Pacers Hall of Fame basketball player Reggie Miller was on the wrong end of online backlash for parts of how he called Saturday's NBA Eastern Conference Finals game where the Pacers closed out the New York Knicks in six games.
It could just be New York fans retaliating because their season ended, but most of their anger stemmed from one specific call when Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed at his left knee after being fouled by Pacers big man Myles Turner.
"I think he's fine," Miller told his partner Kevin Harlan on the broadcast as Towns lay on the floor in pain. "I think this is all for show."
Such an accusation may sound odd to even the most neutral NBA fan, even if Towns has been known to be a bit performative. Regardless, hoop fans online are letting the former Indiana great have it online.
Actor, producer, director, screenwriter and famous Knicks fan Ben Stiller voiced his opinion on X (formerly Twitter) as he watched from the television the game being held in Indiana.
"This is where I am glad I love in a free country and can mute Reggie Miller," Stiller said.
"Infuriating how much I've had to listen to Reggie Miller," another fan said online. "One of the worst broadcasters to ever do it."
Many viewers questioned the ethical dilemma of a notorious Pacers great, who also had passionate run-ins with the Knicks, being one of the main voices in charge of calling a fair series.
Needless to say, the TNT color commentator has been walking on egg shells every sentence he's uttered in this six game series.
To add fuel to the fire, Miller was seen embracing Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton during Indiana's celebratory ceremony following the game, just a few days after camera's caught the broadcaster pointing at the young guard after gutting out a game one victory in New York.
Saturday's game coincidentally marking TNT's last NBA broadcast of the league's last TV deal, fans won't have to -- or get to -- listen to the Bruin great anymore this playoffs as the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised exclusively on ABC.
Game one of the Finals will be on Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.
