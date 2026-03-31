Reliving UCLA’s Historic 2024-2025 Final Four Run
In this story:
In the past two seasons, success has been very strong in Westwood.
With UCLA now set to play Texas in this year’s Final Four, it is a good time to look back on the Bruins’ trek to the Final Four last season. Hopefully, UCLA can make it past the Final Four this time and play in the championship game to finish what has been one of the most inspirational stories in college basketball.
Background
In the 2024-25 season, UCLA entered the tournament with a 27-2 regular-season record, as well as a Big Ten championship win over USC. It was clear UCLA had a title on its mind. This level of college basketball success was unprecedented, given that the Bruins had been a Sweet 16 exit the year before.
Similar to this year, the team was led by Lauren Betts, who averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. Kiki Rice also began to emerge, averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.
First Round
With UCLA entering the tournament as the 1-seed, its first opponent was 16-seed Southern. UCLA dominated, winning 84-46, with Betts leading the team in scoring with 14 points, while Janiah
Barker led the team in rebounds with 10.
Second Round
In the second round, UCLA faced 8-seed Richmond, which the Bruins once again handled with ease, winning 84-67. This is where Betts truly shone, leading the team with 30 points and 14 rebounds. UCLA showed no signs of slowing down.
Sweet 16
In the Sweet 16, the Bruins were tested somewhat. They faced 5-seed Ole Miss, where UCLA won 76-62, with Betts once again scoring 30-plus, finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds. The ball was officially in full motion for the Bruins.
Elite 8
In the Elite Eight, UCLA faced No. 3-seed LSU. At the time, LSU was considered a powerhouse, so UCLA’s 72-65 victory was a massive accomplishment. Unlike the previous matchups, Gabriela Jaquez really shone, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Final Four
However, UCLA’s tournament run would end in the Final Four against UConn. The Bruins lost 85-51, with Betts giving her all with 26 points. Jaquez went scoreless but added eight rebounds in the loss.
Looking at this season now, it is clear that UConn remains the team to beat. If UCLA advances to the championship game, its most likely opponent will be UConn, the same team that crushed the Bruins’ hopes last season. Winning that matchup would complete a true storybook ending.
From these games, it is clear UCLA has improved while also showing moments of vulnerability. This season, however, the Bruins appear to be moving forward with confidence, potentially facing the villain of their story once again.
This time, there will be no excuses for UCLA.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.