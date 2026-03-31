Reliving UCLA’s Historic 2024-2025 Final Four Run

In the past two seasons, success has been very strong in Westwood.

With UCLA now set to play Texas in this year’s Final Four, it is a good time to look back on the Bruins’ trek to the Final Four last season. Hopefully, UCLA can make it past the Final Four this time and play in the championship game to finish what has been one of the most inspirational stories in college basketball.

Background

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) looks to pass against Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the 2024-25 season, UCLA entered the tournament with a 27-2 regular-season record, as well as a Big Ten championship win over USC. It was clear UCLA had a title on its mind. This level of college basketball success was unprecedented, given that the Bruins had been a Sweet 16 exit the year before.

Similar to this year, the team was led by Lauren Betts, who averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. Kiki Rice also began to emerge, averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

First Round

Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars forward DeMya Porter (24) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) jockey for rebounding position during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With UCLA entering the tournament as the 1-seed, its first opponent was 16-seed Southern. UCLA dominated, winning 84-46, with Betts leading the team in scoring with 14 points, while Janiah

Barker led the team in rebounds with 10.

Second Round

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) passes the ball during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Richmond Spiders forward Maggie Doogan (44) and Richmond Spiders guard Alyssa Jimenez (23) at at right. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In the second round, UCLA faced 8-seed Richmond, which the Bruins once again handled with ease, winning 84-67. This is where Betts truly shone, leading the team with 30 points and 14 rebounds. UCLA showed no signs of slowing down.

Sweet 16

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) fights for position against Ole Miss Rebels forward Christeen Iwuala (12) and Ole Miss Rebels guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

In the Sweet 16, the Bruins were tested somewhat. They faced 5-seed Ole Miss, where UCLA won 76-62, with Betts once again scoring 30-plus, finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds. The ball was officially in full motion for the Bruins.

Elite 8

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) reaches in against UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

In the Elite Eight , UCLA faced No. 3-seed LSU. At the time, LSU was considered a powerhouse, so UCLA’s 72-65 victory was a massive accomplishment. Unlike the previous matchups, Gabriela Jaquez really shone, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Final Four

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles against UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, UCLA’s tournament run would end in the Final Four against UConn. The Bruins lost 85-51, with Betts giving her all with 26 points. Jaquez went scoreless but added eight rebounds in the loss.

Looking at this season now, it is clear that UConn remains the team to beat. If UCLA advances to the championship game, its most likely opponent will be UConn, the same team that crushed the Bruins’ hopes last season. Winning that matchup would complete a true storybook ending.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

From these games, it is clear UCLA has improved while also showing moments of vulnerability. This season, however, the Bruins appear to be moving forward with confidence, potentially facing the villain of their story once again.

This time, there will be no excuses for UCLA.